Tips for finding a reliable home contractor

When it comes time to remodel a room or your whole house, the best choice is H&A My Design.

CANOGA PARK, CA, US, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for a home remodeling contractor in los angeles? The experts at H&A My Design have some tips to help make process easier.

Above all, make sure the contractor has a solid reputation. Check Yelp! Look at Facebook. Ask for references and if possible, visit places where the company is currently working.

"We've been in business a while. Our customers and clients are happy to tell you about the work we do. We'll give you as many references as you want. We encourage you to talk to the people we have worked for," said Golan Azran, owner of H&A My Design in LA. “Our only goal is to give our customers exactly what they want."

Get estimates and quotes from more than one company. Mr. Azran said when looking over the bids make sure you compare apples to apples. Some contractors will add or take things away from the scope of work. That will change the price. He suggests doing a line by line comparison of everything that is the same and then look at what is different.

Make sure the contractor pulls the needed permits from the local building inspection office. Mr. Azran said that is an industry standard. A home remodeling contractor who tells the homeowner to get permits should be rejected immediately.

"This is a major scam in the home remodeling industry. Responsible contractors always get permits and will always show you those permits. People who tell you to get the permit will take your money and you'll never see them again," he said. "Another way to check a company's bona fides to see their business license and contractor permits. If they can't produce that, walk away."

Get a contract. Mr. Azran said a contract is your guarantee that certain work will done a certain way and by a set time. Most contracts do include a "acts of God" clause for things that are outside the contractor's control.

Get copies of receipts for all materials bought for the work. This may seem like an unusual request, but it does let a homeowner known where the money is going. Further, it provides proof that the property material or the job was bought. Receipts are often needed in case of defects in the material.

Need more information? H&A My Design is just a phone call away, 1-800-285-3002.

Home Remodeling Contractor in Los Angeles



