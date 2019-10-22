TurnKey Internet Launches New Data Center and Colocation Management Tools

Leading Data Center and Cloud Hosting Solutions provider TurnKey Internet announced that they have added EasyDCIM to their extensive list of hosting features.

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Data Center and Cloud Hosting Solutions provider TurnKey Internet, Inc. announced today that they have launched and added EasyDCIM - the complete solution for Data Center and Colocation Management, to their extensive list of hosting features. The integration is a free upgrade for all of TurnKey’s dedicated server and colocation clients.By revolutionizing and streamlining the entire server provisioning process together with providing complete management tools, EasyDCIM closes the gap between cloud and dedicated servers. It offers TurnKey’s clients automated Operating System installations, network graphs, improved Remote Reboots, as well as Direct Console Access.Common operating systems like CentOS, Ubuntu, and Windows Server editions as well as rescue mode options and recovery tools will be available to TurnKey’s clients at the click of a button. Dedicated Servers will now have historical network graphs, so clients can keep an eye on their bandwidth usage directly in their Client Area.Improved remote reboot functionality for immediate power cycling of any downed or unresponsive servers, has also been integrated automatically. Clients with servers featuring iDRAC or IPMI, will have direct access to these remote management tools from inside their Client Area, removing the need to remember separate IP addresses for access.“We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the best available data center tools and technology,” said Adam Wills, President and CEO of TurnKey Internet. “We hope our customers enjoy using these new features as much as our team enjoyed implementing them.”For more information about TurnKey Internet, or to speak with a Cloud Hosting Solutions expert, visit www.turnkeyinternet.net About TurnKey InternetFounded in 1999, TurnKey Internet, Inc. is a full-service Cloud Hosting Solutions provider with data centers in New York and California specializing in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to clients in more than 150 countries. Services offered in both East Coast and West Coast, USA - include Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Dedicated & Bare Metal Servers, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Online Storage, Web Hosting, Managed Hosting, Hybrid Solutions and Enterprise Colocation. Headquartered in New York's Tech Valley Region, TurnKey Internet's Flagship company owned data center is SSAE 18 SOC 1 & SOC 2 certified, as well as HIPAA compliant. The facility is powered exclusively by on-site solar and hydroelectric sources to provide a 100% renewable energy footprint and in 2013 was designated the 39th ENERGY STARcertified data center in the United States. For more information, please call (518) 618-0999 or visit www.turnkeyinternet.net



