OXOS Medical selected a NASA iTech Cycle II Forum winner by NASA chief technologists, industry experts and investors

Evan Ruff (second from right), OXOS Medical CEO, accepts NASA iTech winner's award

OXOS Medical aims its orthopedic imaging prowess toward advancing human space exploration as an exemplary, revolutionary American-made technology

We're excited to work with NASA to integrate the Micro C into the numerous extended space habitat initiatives currently underway.” — Evan Ruff, CEO & Co-Founder of OXOS Medical

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OXOS Medical® achieved competitive recognition by NASA iTech, a program within NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) that collaborates with the National Institute of Aerospace (NIA) in support of the Agency’s Mission. Describing its program, the STMD states, “Technology drives exploration to the Moon, Mars and beyond. NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) develops transformative space technologies to enable future missions … advancing technologies and testing new capabilities at the Moon that will be critical for crewed missions to Mars.” The OXOS mission, to accelerate orthopedic imaging, is seen as compatible with the program’s objectives.

Evan Ruff, OXOS Medical Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder presented for the company on October 8, 2019. At the announcement of the company’s achievement, he observed, "Participating in the NASA iTech program was very exciting for OXOS. It really shows the incredible value in our technology stack in traditional medicine as well as new markets and applications. We're excited to work with NASA to integrate the Micro C into the numerous extended space habitat initiatives currently underway."

OXOS Medical joins a community of thousands of entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators, engaged in pace technology research and development that can take place at NASA centers, universities and national labs and connect with other government agencies as well as commercial and international partners.

About OXOS Medical®

OXOS Medical® is an inventor, developer and manufacturer of advanced orthopedic imaging devices and software. Its initial product, the Micro C™, is a groundbreaking medical imaging solution designed for surgeons and physicians treating disorders of the extremities that combines a compact, handheld X-ray and digital and infrared camera and image receptor with software and consumables. It is designed to deliver greater accuracy, clarity, safety, speed, and integration, replacing 60-year-old X-ray equipment that is bulky and expensive. U.S. commercial launch of the product will be announced following FDA clearance and then International launch.

