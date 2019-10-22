Remodels, Special Events and Other Happenings this Fall in the Old Mill District

Bend, Oregon shopping, dining and entertainment center news, events and updates

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Several businesses in the Old Mill District have reopened after extensive remodels, while others have implemented new initiatives for sustainability and more. New events are coming up, including the much-anticipated Kid’s Halloween Party on October 31.- Old Mill District Halloween Party is back on October 31 from 4 - 7 p.m. This annual bash is perfect for families with little creatures of all ages. Our stores will hand out treats, we will have apple cider samples, a pet costume contest, a reptile petting zoo and more.- Salon Estilo has partnered with Green Circle Salons to be more sustainable. Green Circle collects, recycles and repurposes salon waste such as hair clippings, used foils, color-tubes, excess hair color and more. It helps divert these items from landfills and waterways with creative initiatives. For instance recycled hair, fur and wool clippings are stuffed into recycled nylon hosiery covered in mesh and made into booms for soaking up coastal oil spills. More at https://greencirclesalons.com/ - Bath & Body Works has moved back into its original location after an extensive remodel. The changes follow a chain-wide retail refresh called “White Barn,” in which the store has dedicated space to its White Barn candle brand and its Bath & Body Works brand, which carries lotions and fragrances.- Grafletics Sportswear is gearing up to launch its new line of Portland Trail Blazer gear to coincide with the 2019-20 NBA season. The store also now features an in-store TV for visitors to enjoy Blazer games and a kegerator for free beer samples.- Avalon Salon has expanded into the space next door to its existing location. The Aveda lifestyle salon will now offer expanded nail and massage services, including the only manicure and pedicure offerings in the Old Mill District. The Aveda brand is world renowned for its pursuit of environmental sustainability from clean water, organic ingredients and protection of indigenous people to responsible manufacturing and packaging. The salon will continue to offer Aveda products and services for which it is best known.- American Eagle has reopened after a 10-day closure. The store installed new maple wood floors and replaced existing entryway tile, installed new shelves and store fixtures and has expanded to increase capacity for carrying more product lines.About the Old Mill DistrictOne of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District – the most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience in the region. www.oldmilldistrict.com ###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.