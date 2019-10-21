ACC GLOBAL MEDIA proudly features Nutrition Practitioner & Christian Life Coach Jessica Mutunga

JESSICA MUTUNGA FOUNDER OF THE LIGHT WAY COACHING JESSICA MUTUNGA FOUNDER OF THE LIGHT WAY COACHING

ACC Global NEWS features Nutrition Practitioner & Christian Life Coach Jessica Mutunga of The Light Way Coaching, on Women, Health, Renewal & Faith

Deep rooted Biblical faith combined with her own life & spiritual wisdom, Nutrition Practitioner & Christian life Coach Jessica Mutunga now dedicates her life helping women obtain their life purpose” — ACC NEWS RESEARCH DEPARTMENT

BELLE PLAINE, MN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessica Mutunga The Light Way Coaching Belle Plaine, MNACC NEWS Interview with Jessica Mutunga, on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22nd 2019 at 12PM (12:00 p.m. EST.,)Contact: Jessica MutungaPhone: 1 (971)-563-2480Email:TheLightWayCoaching@Gmail.ComWebsite: WWW.THELIGHTWAY.WEEBLY.COM Contact: ACC Global Media , 1-888-725-0554 www.Accglobalmedia.com(Talk Radio)ACC Global NEWS Spotlights Jessica Mutunga of The Light Way Coaching on Women, Health, Renewal & FaithBelle Plaine, MN – There are those who are strong in body, those who are sound in mind and those who are full of soul. Often overlooked are the benefits of aligning all three areas of your life. Furthermore, the challenge of achieving this alignment can be a daunting and overwhelming task. Jessica Mutunga of The Light Way Coaching embraces and faces this challenge head on to bring life changing and everlasting results to every client that she works with.Blending past experiences, knowledge, training, and immense faith, Jessica brings a natural and holistic approach intending to restore and rejuvenate hope for Christian women suffering from an assortment of ailments. As a Certified Functional Diagnostic Nutritionist and Christian Health Coach, Jessica offers several incredible packages including Total Health Bootcamp and Life Skills of Total Health. All of Jessica’s wonderful services can be viewed at www.thelightway.weebly.com Featuring several common themes in her programs, Jessica works with clients to uncover root causes of the issues at hand, develop realistic plans, cleanse the mind and body of negative/harmful toxins and understand/implement healthy living choices to promote long lasting health benefits.With the foundation of The Light Way Coaching, Jessica has shown many women the massive benefits of naturally rebuilding personal health. Diet, rest, exercise, breathing, yoga and supplementation all play a major role towards the restoration and alignment of the core three… body, mind and soul. Jessica’s unique insight and ability to take women along this journey are what make her so special.Through word of mouth and a strengthening presence on social media through blogging, Jessica is quickly building an extensive client base. Understanding the importance of accessibility, Jessica conducts sessions by Skype, video conferencing and email. A passionate writer, Jessica is thrilled to release her authorial debut about the tools for living a happier, healthier and longer life, which is anticipated for release later this year.“I want people to gain hope. There are natural modalities that will help people take control of their own health. In our culture, we pass the buck too often to our doctors. We don’t take personal responsibility. Once we do, we can then build a lifestyle around health and wellness which can last a lifetime and give you the health that you’ve been striving for,” exclaims Mutunga.Jessica Mutunga will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio www.blogtalkradio.com/accglobalmedia on Tuesday, October 22nd at 12pm EST. For more information, visit www.thelightway.weebly.com , email thelightwaycoaching@gmail.com or call 971-563-2480.Thank you for sharing this vital information with your clients, network of colleagues and co-workers! Please tune in at show tab below.



