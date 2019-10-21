Imbue Botanicals, LLC Signs Agreement with LDN Research Trust

Imbue Botanicals LDN Trust

Imbue Botanicals, LLC has signed an agreement with LDN Research Trust to aid in supply of CBD to its thousands of members worldwide.

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC a Wyoming based company, is pleased to announce that it has finalized an agreement with LDN Research Trust. Based in the United Kingdom, the Trust’s primary aim is to Initiate Clinical Trials of Low Dose Naltrexone for Autoimmune Diseases and Cancers.Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures, lotions, salves and capsules, for both people and pets.“We would like to thank Imbue Botanicals for offering our members a significant discount off all their high-quality CBD products now and in the future” said Linda Elsegood, Founder of the LDN Research Trust. "Many LDN prescribers are using high-quality CBD products alongside LDN very successfully and with great outcomes".“We’re thrilled to be part the LDN Research Trust and help contribute, in some small way, to the vital work they are engaged in,” said Tom Bauer, Managing Partner for Imbue Botanicals. “We know that the combination of our products along with LDN is truly a win-win for so many patients out there.”LDN Research Trust members will receive a discount on Imbue products and Imbue will provide a significant portion of those sales to the Trust to support its ongoing research efforts. Prescriber testimonials on CBD and LDN can be found on the charity's website.ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, topical CBD lotions and salves. Their premium Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings or sugars. Available through select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets. For more information, visit: www.imbuebotanicals.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/imbuebotanical Instagram: www.instagram.com/imbuebotanicals_cbd ABOUT LDN Research Trust:By raising awareness of LDN and funding clinical trials that will be published for the benefit of the public, LDN Research Trust hopes to achieve its ultimate goal for everyone to be prescribed LDN around the world, for all conditions where LDN could be of benefit. They have helped over 100,000 people to obtain LDN from a General Practitioner or Consultant, either through the National Health Service or by private prescription. They are proud to have helped people not just in the UK but in countries throughout Europe, as well as the USA, Canada, West Indies, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond.



