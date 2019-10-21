David Nordlund, Creative Visionary, Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Creative Design Agency- 2019”

“We're honored to include David Nordlund of The DN Design Group into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Nordlund, Creative Visionary behind The DN Design Group, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Creative Design Agency- 2019”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of over 5,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include David Nordlund of The DN Design Group into our BoLAA family."

The DN Design Group is described as being a creative studio that strives to craft beautiful experiences. “Mastering the art of balance requires understanding. Understanding the guiding principles of design, how to transform an idea into a beautiful visual creation and what a client desires. It is with this knowledge, that we craft interesting stories, stunning brands and visual experiences that are memorable and timeless.” States The DN Design website. The company is made up of “Creative Thinkers, Clever Developers and Marketing Superheroes,” all ready to take on any challenge that is thrown at them.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.