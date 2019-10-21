Exclusive Interview with Cedric Gysel Johnson and Johnson’s Cedric Gysel for Pre-Filled Syringes 2020

Pre-filled Syringes and Injectable Devices 2020

SMi Reports: Exclusive interview with Cedric Gysel from Johnson and Johnson ahead of the 12th annual Pre-Filled Syringe and Injectable Drug Devices conference

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pre-Filled Syringe and Injectable Drug Devices conference will allow attendees to explore design controls, life cycle management and risk strategies for PFS. Additionally, the event will bring together Global Product Managers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers and a variety of other industry professions to share their expert knowledge and engage in peer-to-peer networking experiences.Ahead of the conference, SMi caught up with Johnson & Johnson Senior Healthcare Solutions Manager, Cedric Gysel. Cedric holds a Master in Medical Device Technology from the University of Applied Science at Bern, Switzerland and has more than 10 years of experience in device development and lifecycle management. At Johnson & Johnson, he is responsible for Patient Centered Design initiatives supporting Janssens R&D and Supply Chain portfolio driving better outcomes and improving user experience.Register by 31st October for an early bird savings of £200. Secure your place for the event at www.pre-filled- syringes .com/einpr9The interview explores the key challenges in the PFS marketplace and Cedric’s prediction for the growth of the industry.Snapshot of Cedric’s Interview:What are the key challenges if any facing the PFS USA marketplace?“A lot of the key challenges encompass new innovations and how can you react to the new drugs that are coming out. There is a rise in the demand for lower doses and higher volume injections. There will also be a lot of diversification in the market of pre-filled syringes, going into cartridges and other mediums as well, for example: patch injectors, bolus injectors and large-volume injectors will definitely be an important topic.”Where do you think the biggest growth area will be in 2019?“Definitely large-volume injectors. We are working on a number of low concentration, high volume drugs, as well as a number of developments that will go to patch and bolus injectors. There is a lot coming out in the near future that will change the market quite significantly. The overall volume of drugs is going down, so will probably have much more of a range of different syringes in the portfolio with lower volumes. This is a challenge for the industry and for suppliers.”Visit the event website to download the full interview at www.pre-filled-syringes.com/einpr9 Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices15th – 16th January 2020London, UKProudly sponsored by:BD Medical, Fruh, Harro Hofliger, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Nelson Labs, Nemera, PHC Corporation, Schott, Zeon and ZwickRoell--- ENDS –Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



