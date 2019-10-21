Maritime Space Domain Awareness to be discussed at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020

Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020

SMi Reports: Leading experts to brief on Maritime Space Domain Awareness at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 in Rome, Italy

ROME, ITALY, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group is delighted to present the return of Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology conference for its 5th year, taking place on 5th – 6th February 2020 in Rome, Italy. As the only Maritime ISR meeting in Italy with a specific focus on Maritime Space Domain Awareness , the conference will bring together the widest range of expert nations to discuss key operational and technological challenges facing navies and other maritime organisations, as they resolve to monitor the sea and protect their borders.This year, the conference will be chaired by Vice Admiral (ret’d) Duncan Potts, Former Director General Joint Force Development and Defence Academy, UK Armed Forces. Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology will additionally feature an array of experts from leading nations presenting on a range of topics, including how navies and maritime organisations can improve their maritime situational awareness and intelligence at sea to enable comprehensive maritime domain awareness. Featured speakers discussing space based ISR at sea include:• Brigadier General Carlos de Salas, Head C4ISR & Space Programs, Spanish Ministry of Defence on ‘How to Improve Maritime Domain Awareness with Enhanced ISR & Space Technology’.• Commander Graeme Smith, Maritime Warfare Centre Information Warfare Commander, Royal Navy on ‘Royal Navy Maritime Intelligence and Reconnaissance (ISR) Tactical Developments of Commercial Space Based Multispectral Data for Improved Situational Awareness and Counter-Surveillance Tactics’.• Mrs Maja Markovcic Kostelac, Executive Director, European Maritime Safety Agency on ‘Strengthening Safety at Sea through Increased Monitoring of the Maritime Domain’.• Mr Chris Reynolds, Head of Mission, European Union Capacity Building Mission in Somalia on ‘Managing Maritime Borders through an Emphasis on Situational Awareness and Prevention of Transnational Crime’.An early bird saving of £400 for bookings made by October 31st is available on the website. Register at www.maritime-recon.com/EINPR2 The two-day agenda will also feature a pre-conference workshop taking place on Tuesday 4th February 2020. Guy Thomas, Academic/Technical Advisor, Multi -National Maritime Security Centre of Excellence & Managing Director, C-SIGMA LLC is set to lead the workshop on ‘Satellite-AIS and C-SIGMA, continuing to evolve as Cornerstones of Maritime Security’ covering:• Overview of C-SIGMA• S-AIS• SARs• Dynamic Data Analysis toolsThe full event details and speaker line up is available to download from the event website at: www.maritime-recon.com/EINPR2 Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance TechnologyConference: 5th – 6th February 2020Workshop: 4th February 2020Crowne Plaza Rome - St. Peter’s HotelRome, ItalySponsorGold Sponsor: Orbital Micro SystemsSponsor: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems|MAXARFor sponsorship enquiries contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email at jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor any delegate enquiries contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk---END--About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



