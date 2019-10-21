Auto/Mate Integrates DMS with Servisell Sales and Service Conversion System

Servisell...presents the information real-time and in a format that sales employees can easily understand and take action upon” — Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto/Mate Dealership Systems announced today it has successfully completed all dealership management system (DMS) integrations with Servisell, a technology solution that helps auto dealers sell more new vehicles and take more trades out of their service drives. When fully integrated, sales managers that use Auto/Mate’s DMS to monitor recently opened repair orders (RO’s), can view real-time data that Servisell obtains and displays, including instant Quickscreen credit on the customer and NADA Trade Data on the vehicle.“Servisell has a unique technology that combs through customer and vehicle data, then presents the information real-time and in a format that sales employees can easily understand and take action upon,” said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate.“The process of integrating with Auto/Mate’s Service Merchandising module was fast and very cost-effective,” said Willard Stawski II, president of Servisell. “We appreciate Auto/Mate’s support of open standards integration so that dealers have more vendor choices at affordable prices.”On average, 3 out of 100 service customers will take advantage of a vehicle upgrade opportunity. Servisell makes it easy for salespeople to initiate conversations with service customers while they’re still in-house, and to show customers the benefits of upgrading to a new vehicle, including current incentives, lower interest rates and lower maintenance costs.Auto/Mate's integration program, Open/Mate , is based on open standards so that third-party vendors can easily integrate with the DMS. Auto/Mate’s Service Merchandising module offers dealers a wide variety of tools to help auto dealers increase service volume while effectively tracking and managing all aspects of service operations.For more information visit www.automate.com About ServisellServisell is dedicated to developing intuitive and highly effective sales solutions for our dealer clients nationwide. Servisell combines the power and accuracy of Trans Union pre-screen credit information with NADA vehicle data to instantly identify service customers with the greatest need to upgrade their service vehicle while they are still in house. The success of our clients is paramount. Servisell strives to provide the cutting-edge sales systems needed to give our dealers the advantage in today's highly competitive marketplace. For more information visit www.servisell.com About Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPSis a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,500 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,500 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.