Psychic, Exorcist and Cult Rescuer Laverne Denyer to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

YUBA CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever been attacked by a demon, confronted a satanic cult, or fought plain evil, or black, magic? Have you ever encountered and helped release earthbound ghosts? Laverne Denyer has. Many times.

Laverne is a psychic, medical intuitive, exorcist, cult rescuer, and the author of Ghosts, Demons & Other Nasties: Psychic Battles Fought and Won, in which she shares stories culled from many years of psychic interventions with the supernatural.

“These are all true stories of my encounters with paranormal or psychic activities, which caused discomfort and harm to my clients and me,” says Laverne. “Some of the stories are about lost and confused souls. Others are of malevolent beings determined to wreak havoc. One is of a person determined to rid himself of alien intrusions. Not all stories are evil or frightening, but all are rewarding in one way or another.”

So how do you fight a demon? Very carefully, Laverne says, and with a lot of strong help from God.

“I use all my intuition and skills to help people get beyond the pain that brought them to this dilemma,” says Laverne.

“Energy can be used for good or evil, pain or joy. I’ve learned how and when to look beyond the physical and discovered we can overcome negative by working for the highest good.

Laverne describes these encounters as metaphysical battles on the astral plane. Laverne is a warrior priestess fighting on behalf of the light through sheer force of will, calling on the highest good.

“When people say someone has demons, they use it metaphorically, but sometimes it's not a metaphor,” says Laverne. “I've worked with people who were hospitalized who shouldn't have been because what they were seeing was real. I’ve worked on a number of people who were diagnosed as schizophrenic and delusional and really they were just intuitive. There is more to the world than we think.”

All the stories are true, with names changed to protect innocents.

CUTV News Radio will feature Laverne Denyer in an interview with Jim Masters on October 23rd at 3pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

Ghosts, Demons, and Other Nasties is available on Amazon, Balboa Press, as well as Laverne’s site, www.lavernedenyer.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.