Developments further signal dynaCERT's award winning technology headed for mainstream adoption

dynaCERT HG unit installed on diesel Truck

dynaCERT Inc. TSX-V:DYA OTCQB:DYFSF FRA:DMJ technology reduces NOx ~88%, CO ~50%, and particulate matter ~75%, all while increasing fuel-savings up to ~20%.

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX:DYA)

After dynaCERT’s recent KBA Homologation in Germany, the road has been paved for an intense marketing campaign on a continent where dynaCERT ’s technology is much-needed...” — Dr. Joerg Mosolf, Chief Executive Officer of the MOSOLF Group

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) this past week announced the Company has established a strategic alliance with MOSOLF Group of Europe, including a MOU for an initial order of 1,000 units in 2020 and plans for penetration into the European market -- further demonstrating the technology is headed for mainstream adoption. This news follows the recent news of dynaCERT receiving its certificate of approval for sale and installation of units into the EU, and of news that dynaCERT has received its first institutional coverage; the independent investment bank GBC AG, headquartered in Augsburg, Germany, initiated coverage with a 'BUY' rating with significant near-term upside share price appreciation.

dynaCERT's proprietary HG technology has received top award at the 2019 Mining Cleantech Challenge in Colorado, dynaCERT won the 2019 German Innovation Awards prize for Energy Solutions, and last year it was the Gold Medal winner of the 2018 Edison Award for Best New Product. The technology acts as a catalyst; hydrogen has a 9 to 10 times flame spread which helps the engine burn diesel more completely, resulting in more power, less carbon fouling, and a reduction in pollutants (reduces NOx ~88%, CO ~50%, and particulate matter ~75%, all while increasing fuel-savings up to ~20%).

dynaCERT's most recent press release regarding the strategic alliance may be viewed at the following URL:

http://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/10/16/1930520/0/en/dynaCERT-Establishes-Strategic-Alliance-with-MOSOLF-Group-of-Europe.html

The following additional URL's have been identified for further DD on dynaCERT Inc.:

Corporate website: https://dynacert.com

Sept-2019 institutional coverage report: https://sectornewswire.com/dya-analyst-report-19029.pdf

Recent Technology Journal Review: https://technologymarketwatch.com/dya.htm

Recent Bloomberg BNN interview of CEO:

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/video/power-shift-canadian-technology-used-to-cut-diesel-engine-emissions~1666260

Introduction to dynaCERT's HG technology



