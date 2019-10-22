CABINETM PUBLISHES MERGE YOUR STACKS

A practical guide for companies rationalizing marketing stacks post-M&A

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CabinetM Inc., a marketing technology management platform for marketing operations teams, announced the release of its new workbook, Merge Your Stacks . Merge Your Stacks offers guidance to marketers, private equity managers, and business leaders undergoing complex mergers and acquisitions on how to reduce technology spend and optimize marketing performance. It marks the second major publication from the company following the release Attack Your Stack earlier this year.Authored by CabinetM Co-founders Anita Brearton and Sheryl Schultz, Merge Your Stacks provides insights derived from hundreds of marketing stacks currently on the CabinetM platform and from CabinetM’s growing community of marketing operations professionals.“Mergers and acquisitions present significant challenges for newly combined marketing operations organizations who are working toward rationalizing their technology contracts and expenses,” said CabinetM President Sheryl Schultz. “Merge Your Stacks is a valuable playbook with succinct guidelines, an easy to follow roadmap, and useful templates. Over 50% of our customers are dealing with M&A events, and have successfully navigated the complexity of integrating marketing technology stacks post-merger using the CabinetM platform. In most cases they have significantly reduced technology spend by 20% while improving the overall performance of the technology stack.”Key topics in Merge Your Stacks include:• Technology Auditing• Engaging stakeholders• Data Architecture• Stack Integration• Skill Alignment• Filling Marketing Gaps• Ongoing Stack management“M&A integration rarely allows for a simple one-size-fits-all strategy and goal posts are constantly shifting as marketing teams become more complex,” said Sheryl Schultz. “As a result, we will continue evolving Merge Your Stacks to ensure that the content remains relevant. If you are a vendor, analyst, or marketing ops practitioner, and would like to contribute to the next version, please reach out to Erica Ross (eross@cabinetm.com) with any relevant commentary.”Availability and PricingMerge Your Stacks can be accessed online in serialized form at cabinetm.com. It is also currently available for download on Amazon (Kindle $4.99, Print $9.99), or by requesting a complimentary printed copy from eross@cabinetm.com.About CabinetMCabinetM helps modern marketing teams manage the technology they have and find the tools they need. The CabinetM marketing technology management platform enables full lifecycle support around digital tool discovery, qualification, implementation and management, providing critical visibility and leverage to save time and money whilst driving revenue in a competitive landscape. The company has built the industry’s most comprehensive database of over 12,500 marketing tools, and currently has the largest set of technology adoption data thanks to hundreds of marketing stacks being built and managed on the platform. For additional information: www.cabinetm.com ; @cabinetm1



