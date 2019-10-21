A Fête, Fine Wine & Shakespeare!

A scene from "The Tempest" by New York City-based theatre troupe New Place Players. A scene from "The Tempest" by New Place Players.

A Delicious Collaboration between Chef Max Hansen, Sand Castle Winery & New Place Players. The Tempest — a Gourmet Production in Three Courses

We seek to recreate the intimate spectacle of a private Elizabethan feast held at court in 1611 with the culinary and artistic performance taking place in the magnificent Great Hall of the castle...” — Craig Bacon, Artistic Director of New Place Players

ERWINNA, PA, USA, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After four critically acclaimed sold-out seasons, celebrated New York City-based theatre troupe New Place Players has announced a delicious collaboration with Chef Max Hansen and Sand Castle Winery on Sunday, November 3 at 6 p.m. The revered ensemble will present a magical, immersive production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest, believed to be one of the last plays written by the legendary playwright. The tale of magic, deception, revenge and marriage will be presented with a simultaneous three-course gourmet feast inspired by the play and prepared by master chef and Bucks County caterer Hansen, including one-of-a-kind wine pairings from the vineyard. Tickets for the event are $200 per person and can be purchased at: https://sandcastlewinery.com/upcoming-events/ "We seek to recreate the intimate spectacle of a private Elizabethan feast held at court by the King’s men in 1611 with the culinary and artistic performance taking place in the magnificent Great Hall of the castle overlooking the Delaware River,” said Craig Bacon, Artistic Director of New Place Players. The Tempest was staged by master Lecoq movement director Richard Crawford (Cirque du Soleil, War Horse), and is comprised of 15 world-class Equity actors and musicians with live music accompaniment throughout the show.Thomas Keller protégé Max Hansen has been one of the premier caterers in the Philadelphia region for more than two decades, recognized for serving “delicious food with heart” — mouthwatering cuisine with personalized attention. He has regularly cooked for dignitaries and heads of state, including Michelle Obama and both George Bush junior and senior.Sand Castle Winery, located at 755 River Road in Erwinna, PA, has been in operation since the 1980’s. In addition to their diverse range of wines (Vitis Vinifera grapes—special seedlings cloned from European stock, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Johannesburg Riesling and Pinot Noir), available for purchase at their online store, SCW offers year-round tastings and tours, as well as special events and corporate affairs in their spectacular venue.New Place Players is a classical theatre company with more than two dozen active members, comprised of the highest quality Equity actors and musicians, and its creative team includes some of the top names in the industry actively working in NYC and the world. For more information, please visit https://newplaceplayersnyc.com For press reservations, please contact Dean Arcuri, Events Director, at (610)294-8303 or dean@sandcastlewinery.com .Please find the menu below:Island FareProspero’s Magician Hors D’sSmoked Salmon Tartare on Danish Rye Crisps with a Lemon Caper Crème FraicheWild Mushroom Tartlet with Fresh Thyme, Roasted Garlic and a Porcini Aioli Bruschettawith Heirloom Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil and Reggiano ParmesanAriel’s Sea SpiritPan Seared Jumbo Shrimp with a Roasted Tomato, Garlicand Bacon Confit Castle Valley Mills Grits with Aged Cheddar and ScallionsCaliban’s Earthy IsleSlow Roasted Pork with Green Chilies served with a Black Bean, Nonesuch Sweet Cornand Heirloom Tomato Ragout with Queso Fresco, Cilantro and Tortilla Crisps(Vegetarian option available)Ferdinand and Miranda’s LoveSolebury Orchards Apple Cobbler with a Puff Pastry Crisp Brown Sugar Whipped CreamFresh Brewed Coffee and Herbal Teas# # #

Dining with Shakespeare



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.