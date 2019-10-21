A Fête, Fine Wine & Shakespeare!
A Delicious Collaboration between Chef Max Hansen, Sand Castle Winery & New Place Players. The Tempest — a Gourmet Production in Three Courses
"We seek to recreate the intimate spectacle of a private Elizabethan feast held at court by the King’s men in 1611 with the culinary and artistic performance taking place in the magnificent Great Hall of the castle overlooking the Delaware River,” said Craig Bacon, Artistic Director of New Place Players. The Tempest was staged by master Lecoq movement director Richard Crawford (Cirque du Soleil, War Horse), and is comprised of 15 world-class Equity actors and musicians with live music accompaniment throughout the show.
Thomas Keller protégé Max Hansen has been one of the premier caterers in the Philadelphia region for more than two decades, recognized for serving “delicious food with heart” — mouthwatering cuisine with personalized attention. He has regularly cooked for dignitaries and heads of state, including Michelle Obama and both George Bush junior and senior.
Sand Castle Winery, located at 755 River Road in Erwinna, PA, has been in operation since the 1980’s. In addition to their diverse range of wines (Vitis Vinifera grapes—special seedlings cloned from European stock, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Johannesburg Riesling and Pinot Noir), available for purchase at their online store, SCW offers year-round tastings and tours, as well as special events and corporate affairs in their spectacular venue.
New Place Players is a classical theatre company with more than two dozen active members, comprised of the highest quality Equity actors and musicians, and its creative team includes some of the top names in the industry actively working in NYC and the world. For more information, please visit https://newplaceplayersnyc.com.
For press reservations, please contact Dean Arcuri, Events Director, at (610)294-8303 or dean@sandcastlewinery.com .
Please find the menu below:
Island Fare
Prospero’s Magician Hors D’s
Smoked Salmon Tartare on Danish Rye Crisps with a Lemon Caper Crème Fraiche
Wild Mushroom Tartlet with Fresh Thyme, Roasted Garlic and a Porcini Aioli Bruschetta
with Heirloom Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil and Reggiano Parmesan
Ariel’s Sea Spirit
Pan Seared Jumbo Shrimp with a Roasted Tomato, Garlic
and Bacon Confit Castle Valley Mills Grits with Aged Cheddar and Scallions
Caliban’s Earthy Isle
Slow Roasted Pork with Green Chilies served with a Black Bean, Nonesuch Sweet Corn
and Heirloom Tomato Ragout with Queso Fresco, Cilantro and Tortilla Crisps
(Vegetarian option available)
Ferdinand and Miranda’s Love
Solebury Orchards Apple Cobbler with a Puff Pastry Crisp Brown Sugar Whipped Cream
Fresh Brewed Coffee and Herbal Teas
# # #
Lena Vanier
Peter Breslow Consulting & Public Relations
+1 610-529-2929
email us here
Dining with Shakespeare
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.