Dad's Hat PA Rye Expanding Distribution of Its Award-Winning Product to Four More States

Bristol, PA whiskey distillery expands its product distribution to Florida, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, and three cities in Tennessee including Nashville.

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bristol, PA - Mountain Laurel Spirits is very excited to announce that Dad's Hat PA Rye Whiskey will now be distributed in Florida, Oklahoma and Massachusetts, as well as in Nashville, Memphis and Chattanooga, Tennessee, increasing the brand's countrywide distribution network to 21 states.Herman Mihalich and John Cooper, Co-owners of the brand which earned itself 2016 Whisky Advocate Craft Whisky of the Year, are thrilled to be distributed in a number of new states, especially Tennessee, where they will be working with Fireside Distributing."We love the music scene in Tennessee, and after our collaboration last year with the Punch Brothers where we sold an exclusive single barrel selected by the band, we ‘re excited to introduce our PA rye whiskey to these new markets," said Mihalich. "We look forward to building on our relationships in the music business. Dad's Hat also has an ongoing sponsorship of Whiskey Wednesdays, which is hosted by Wild Ponies on the streaming radio station Route 650 of WSM Radio in Nashville."The PA-produced craft whiskey distiller’s distribution in Florida will be with Sunshine State Distributing; in Oklahoma with Republic National Distributing Company; and in Massachusetts with Night Shift Distributing.Located at 925 Canal Street in Bristol, PA, the Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey distillery, which is owned and operated by Mountain Laurel Spirits LLC, carries on a Pennsylvania tradition of whiskey production dating back to the early 1800’s. In addition to Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey, Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey Finished in Vermouth Barrels, and Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels, MLS also produces Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Straight Rye. Learn more about Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye by visiting http://DadsHatRye.com . Logo images and product photos are available to download at http://dadshatrye.com/trade-resources # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.