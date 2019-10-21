What Is an Enzyme and Oxygen Facial?

With the latest technology in skincare, an enzyme and oxygen facial boosts the process of skin cell replacement making your face look fresher and more youthful.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, October 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you interested in rejuvenating your appearance? You should consider having an enzyme and oxygen facial.

Medical experts across the globe say that enzyme and oxygen treatments are beneficial for reducing wrinkles, removing dead skin and combating pollution that can make the face look older.

“Directly applying oxygen to the skin surface [during an oxygen facial] is suggested to strengthen the skin’s elasticity and help eliminate acne-causing bacteria. It even is able to provide a plumping effect to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and even out skin tone,” according to Michael T. Somenek, a US board-certified facial plastic surgeon.

Also, clinical studies have revealed a connection between oxygen and faster wound healing. Studies suggest that oxygen can even prevent the formation of wrinkles…more reason to consider an enzyme and oxygen facial.

Marion Simms, owner of Skin Sense Wellness, also highly recommends an enzyme and oxygen facial to rejuvenate your face and boost your self-confidence. According to her website www.skinsensewellness.com, the enzyme and oxygen facial is a gentle but effective treatment that uses enzymes and phytostimulines that are carefully selected according to your skin’s sensitivity.

This facial will remove dead skin and stimulate circulation among other benefits, including:

• Softening and smoothing wrinkles

• Increasing cell turnover and eliminating dark spots that have accumulated over time

• Reducing pore size

• Minimizing uneven skin tone

• Feeds and nourishes your skin with precious minerals

“Getting a regular facial is vital for maintaining your youthful appearance,” Simms says. While you can try to keep your skin clean and hydrated at home, having a regular facial boosts the skin’s ability to maintain its youthful activities. It is like having your teeth cleaned.Regular maintenance improves the appearance of your teeth and skin, increases longevity and reduces long-term costs. A monthly or bi-monthly facial will have a very beneficial effect on how your skin looks lifelong. In addition, you will save money by purchasing only skin products that your facialist has recommended rather than randomly buying over the counter or online.

Having a 75-minute enzyme and oxygen facial will make you feel and look years younger. And, you will leave the spa with a surge of self-confidence that can improve your outlook on life.

For more information about where to get an enzyme and oxygen facial or to make an appointment, visit http://www.skinsensewellness.com or call 323.653.4701.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.