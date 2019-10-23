Vlad Golub Joins Lucky Eight Media in Expansion Efforts

Vlad Golub joins Lucky Eight Media as the company expands from a lead generation company to an insurance agency through its subsidiary, Three Sixty Insurance.

WILMINGTON, DE, USA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucky Eight Media, a Wilmington, Delaware based startup is excited to announce that Vlad Golub will be joining Lucky Eight Media as part of its expansion efforts from a lead generation business to an insurance agency through its subsidiary Three Sixty Insurance. Vlad Golub has been recently named the Director of Agency Development.

Ben Jen, the Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Strategy Officer quoted, “we are pleased to have Vlad onboard our team. Vlad brings tremendous experience from both the banking and insurance industries, and will be a valuable asset to our growing team and company.” Vlad added, “I'm excited to join Lucky Eight Media, and I look forward to driving opportunities for countless firms across our country. Our current endeavor to innovate the insurance industry will empower working families to better protect their efforts and further perpetuate the American dream." Vlad is joining Lucky Eight Media and Three Sixty Insurance with an extensive career at both Prudential and JP Morgan Chase. Vlad also has prior experience as an entrepreneur running his own postage and franking machine repair business.

Three Sixty Insurance is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lucky Eight Media which was acquired in early-2019. Three Sixty Insurance is currently working on integrating its own internal insurance agency which will allow the group to underwrite and brand policies under our own insurance agency. Vlad’s previous background will be instrumental as we grow the company’s footprint from the Mid-Atlantic region to a larger capacity.

About Three Sixty Insurance

Three Sixty Insurance uses a 360 degree approach to find consumers the best possible insurance rates and coverage. Three Sixty Insurance helps consumers locate quotes within the auto, home, health, and life insurance markets, and is expanding into additional markets in the near future. For more information about Three Sixty Insurance, please go to https://threesixtyinsurance.com.

About Lucky Eight Media

Lucky Eight Media was founded in July 2018 as a revenue generating AdTech and InsurTech startup based in Wilmington, Delaware. Lucky Eight Media is a lead services company specializing in lead generation, delivery, and quality. Lucky Eight Media has been featured as one of the fastest growing companies in Delaware by The News Journal, and a Top 500 startup in the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lucky Eight Media owns additional brands including Three Sixty Insurance and Stratus Leads. For more information, please visit https://luckyeightmedia.com.





