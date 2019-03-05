Bamboo Ladder Assists LaunchX Clubs As a Fiduciary Agent

LaunchX Clubs and Bamboo Ladder, both 501(c)(3) certified organizations partner together to accept donations for their shared mission.

WILMINGTON, DE, USA, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaunchX Clubs, a Cambridge Massachusetts based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has partnered with Bamboo Ladder, a Wilmington based 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to guide young entrepreneurs and future innovators by empowering them with the essential experience, mentorship, and resources to grow their startups exponentially. LaunchX Clubs expands the reach of high school entrepreneurship to students and schools everywhere. They hand their curriculum off to motivated and forward-thinking teens so they can build a startup throughout the school year, supported by their detailed programming, resources, and mentorship.

Ben Jen, Board President of Bamboo Ladder said, “We are happy that we can assist as the fiduciary agent to LaunchX Clubs while the organization finalizes its paperwork to start fundraising on their own.”

“We are thankful for our partnership with Bamboo Ladder, which allows us to begin raising funds in support of our work immediately.” Said Pamela Civins, LaunchX Clubs Assistant Director. “We are excited to partner with an organization that believes in young entrepreneurs as much as we do.”

LaunchX Clubs is currently wrapping up their 2018-19 school year with eight regional demo days throughout the world. LaunchX Clubs Global Demo Day will be hosting and celebrating finalist teams at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on May 4, 2019.

To support their work please visit https://launchxclubs.org/donate.

About Bamboo Ladder:

Bamboo Ladder is a registered 501(c)(3) whose mission is to promote a more productive, empowering, valuable, and fruitful environment for young entrepreneurs aged 16-24. For more information about Bamboo Ladder, visit https://bambooladder.org

About LaunchX Clubs:

LaunchX Clubs gives students the skills and mindset to start real companies. We hand our curriculum off to motivated and forward-thinking teens so they can build a startup in their own community, supported by our resources and mentorship. LaunchX Clubs is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information, please visit http://www.launchxclubs.org



