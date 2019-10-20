Self Checking Saliva Daily Improves Women's Chances to Get Pregnant
One New Daily Habit Revolutionizes Women’s Health: KNOWHEN® Advanced Saliva Ovulation Test Kit with Fertility Monitor App delivers most reliable accuracy 98.9%
KNOWHEN® unlocks the secret to get pregnant faster. Knowing a woman’s time of ovulation is the most effective way to increase the chance of conception. KNOWHEN®’s proven saliva-based ovulation technology makes it the most accurate ovulation test on the market giving patients a 98.9% accurate ovulation solution proven by U.S. clinical studies. KNOWHEN® is natural and chemical-free, so test results are not affected by fertility drugs and medications (urine tests results can be affected).
A single drop of saliva speaks volumes about the body’s systems. Ob/Gyn-recommended KNOWHEN® accurately identifies the likelihood a woman could become pregnant on any given day. The correlation between level of estrogen in a woman’s body and increased amount of salts in saliva indicates when she is ovulating. KNOWHEN® test results demonstrate the condition of estrogen hormone level. Before the ovulation, estrogen level increases because of the growing follicles in the ovaries, and the salt content in a woman's saliva increases as well. Saliva-based KNOWHEN® is unlike any other ovulation test with no messy urine strips and recurring cost for refill strips.
"It's a powerful tool every woman should be using to get pregnant or avoid pregnancy if the time is not right. I encourage women to get to know their body and ovulation cycle by checking the woman's saliva daily and using the convenient KNOWHEN® App to record the results," said Helen Denise, founder and CEO of Hilin Life Products, Inc., the Newark, NJ-based manufacturer of KNOWHEN® Advanced Saliva Ovulation Test and Fertility Monitor App.
Denise created KNOWHEN® to take the guesswork out of creating an ovulation calendar to approximate time for ovulation. "Now couples can know for certain the 5 days when they are most likely to conceive a child. Couples can resolve problems earlier if they follow some simple steps and get to know the woman's ovulation cycle and her most fertile days," said Denise.
The convenient KNOWHEN® Fertility Monitor App tracks cycle results daily to collect critical information to manage women’s reproductive health. If a woman cannot conceive due to a medical issue, it is important to understand this early on so her doctor can discuss possible treatments before it’s too late.
The KNOWHEN® Fertility Monitor App is the leading fertility tracking and ovulation monitoring app worldwide. The app is free, accurate, and easy-to-use. There are only a few days each month when a woman can get pregnant, so remaining aware of the most fertile days of her ovulation cycle is key.
KNOWHEN® App technology has replaced manually charting a fertility calendar or using the rhythm method to get pregnant. KNOWHEN® is the ONLY saliva-monitoring ovulation device with 98.9% accuracy proven by U.S. clinical studies.
"Checking your saliva daily will monitor your unique ovulation cycle and answer the question: 'Could I get pregnant today?'" said Denise. She recommends tracking ovulation for a year since the length of a cycle can vary from woman to woman and from ovulation cycle to cycle.
HiLin Life Products is a medical device manufacturer and maker of KNOWHEN® Advanced Saliva Ovulation Test & Fertility Monitor App, the safe, chemical-free, and leading saliva-based ovulation test empowering women with accurate tools and knowledge to take control of their fertility and reproductive health. KNOWHEN® is designed to help women more easily conceive and get back to a natural way of family planning. With a market of more than two billion women worldwide, HiLin Life Products has been creating the next generation of health products by combining scientific accuracy with a holistic natural approach. The company supports the use of eco-friendly materials and its facilities are ISO 13485 certified to assure the highest quality standards for medical device manufacturing. HiLin Life Products, Inc. is a globally recognized as a leader in Fertility Tests and marketing research for women’s reproductive health.
