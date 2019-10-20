Self Checking Saliva Daily Improves Women's Chances to Get Pregnant

Get pregnant faster with KNOWHEN Get pregnant faster with KNOWHEN Saliva Ovulation Test

One New Daily Habit Revolutionizes Women’s Health: KNOWHEN® Advanced Saliva Ovulation Test Kit with Fertility Monitor App delivers most reliable accuracy 98.9%

It's a powerful tool every woman should be using to get pregnant. I encourage women to get to know their ovulation cycle by checking their saliva daily and using the KNOWHEN® App to record results.” — Helen Denise, founder and CEO of HiLin Life Products, Inc.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Getting pregnant is not always straightforward for most couples, even after a year of trying. Women who adopt the simple habit of checking their saliva daily at home to determine ovulation can improve their chances to get pregnant faster. The KNOWHENAdvanced Saliva Ovulation Test Kit with Fertility Monitor App identifies a woman’s five (5) most fertile days of ovulation with 98.9% accuracy, based on U.S. clinical studies.KNOWHENunlocks the secret to get pregnant faster. Knowing a woman’s time of ovulation is the most effective way to increase the chance of conception. KNOWHEN’s proven saliva-based ovulation technology makes it the most accurate ovulation test on the market giving patients a 98.9% accurate ovulation solution proven by U.S. clinical studies. KNOWHENis natural and chemical-free, so test results are not affected by fertility drugs and medications (urine tests results can be affected).A single drop of saliva speaks volumes about the body’s systems. Ob/Gyn-recommended KNOWHENaccurately identifies the likelihood a woman could become pregnant on any given day. The correlation between level of estrogen in a woman’s body and increased amount of salts in saliva indicates when she is ovulating. KNOWHENtest results demonstrate the condition of estrogen hormone level. Before the ovulation, estrogen level increases because of the growing follicles in the ovaries, and the salt content in a woman's saliva increases as well. Saliva-based KNOWHENis unlike any other ovulation test with no messy urine strips and recurring cost for refill strips."It's a powerful tool every woman should be using to get pregnant or avoid pregnancy if the time is not right. I encourage women to get to know their body and ovulation cycle by checking the woman's saliva daily and using the convenient KNOWHENApp to record the results," said Helen Denise, founder and CEO of Hilin Life Products, Inc., the Newark, NJ-based manufacturer of KNOWHENAdvanced Saliva Ovulation Test and Fertility Monitor App.Denise created KNOWHENto take the guesswork out of creating an ovulation calendar to approximate time for ovulation. "Now couples can know for certain the 5 days when they are most likely to conceive a child. Couples can resolve problems earlier if they follow some simple steps and get to know the woman's ovulation cycle and her most fertile days," said Denise.The convenient KNOWHENFertility Monitor App tracks cycle results daily to collect critical information to manage women’s reproductive health. If a woman cannot conceive due to a medical issue, it is important to understand this early on so her doctor can discuss possible treatments before it’s too late.The KNOWHENFertility Monitor App is the leading fertility tracking and ovulation monitoring app worldwide. The app is free, accurate, and easy-to-use. There are only a few days each month when a woman can get pregnant, so remaining aware of the most fertile days of her ovulation cycle is key.KNOWHENApp technology has replaced manually charting a fertility calendar or using the rhythm method to get pregnant. KNOWHENis the ONLY saliva-monitoring ovulation device with 98.9% accuracy proven by U.S. clinical studies."Checking your saliva daily will monitor your unique ovulation cycle and answer the question: 'Could I get pregnant today?'" said Denise. She recommends tracking ovulation for a year since the length of a cycle can vary from woman to woman and from ovulation cycle to cycle.HiLin Life Products is a medical device manufacturer and maker of KNOWHENAdvanced Saliva Ovulation Test & Fertility Monitor App, the safe, chemical-free, and leading saliva-based ovulation test empowering women with accurate tools and knowledge to take control of their fertility and reproductive health. KNOWHENis designed to help women more easily conceive and get back to a natural way of family planning. With a market of more than two billion women worldwide, HiLin Life Products has been creating the next generation of health products by combining scientific accuracy with a holistic natural approach. The company supports the use of eco-friendly materials and its facilities are ISO 13485 certified to assure the highest quality standards for medical device manufacturing. 