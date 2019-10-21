Ice Melt Safe for Concrete Offered by B2B Industrial Packaging

Save over 50% on premium blend ice melt, safe for concrete, and rock salt ice melt.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging, one of the leading suppliers of premium blend ice melt safe for concrete and also standard rock salt ice melt, points to harsh winter predications as a warning for Midwest companies to stock up now.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “While we always recommend ordering early and keeping a reserve on hand, experts are predicting a harsher than average winter this year. My experience is that under those circumstances, companies run the real risk of running out of ice melt before the end of the winter and either having to pay a premium or not being able to find it at all.”

B2B Industrial Packaging’s account executives are excellent time and money-saving resources for advice on ice melt and equipment. Organizations such as schools, park districts, and senior living facilities can potentially save more than 50% over big box hardware stores and major industrial supply hubs by buying bagged ice melt from B2B Industrial Packaging.

B2B Industrial Packaging offers two types of ice melt—standard rock salt and a premium blend of calcium, magnesium and sodium chloride that includes a corrosion inhibitor. It offers the following benefits:

• Melts ice and snow down to minus 10 degrees F

• Friendlier to concrete

• Begins melting immediately on contact

• Green color indicator to assure even spreading

• Screened and sized for even flow

• Non staining

• Non tracking

The company’s reliable sodium chloride ice melt (rock salt) is a cost-effective and reliable alternative that can handle tough winter conditions. Benefits include:

• Melts ice and snow down to 5 degrees F

• Safe to handle/non-burning

• Optimally sized crystals for fast and even melting

B2B Industrial Packaging is offering special pricing for both types of ice melt through Nov. 30.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Salinas and Oakland, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.





