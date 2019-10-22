More Than Just Hardware: Logic Supply Changes Name To OnLogic

New name for the global industrial computer manufacturer puts focus on the complex, highly-impactful problems being solved by the company and its clients.

Today, our customers dream, build and ultimately run on our hardware, and it was time for our image and brand to catch up to who we've become.” — OnLogic Co-Founder and Chair of the Board Lisa Groeneveld

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global industrial and IoT hardware manufacturer and solution provider Logic Supply, announced today that it is changing its name to OnLogic (www.onlogic.com). The new name reflects the evolution of the company from a computer component supplier to a comprehensive solution provider of ultra-reliable small form factor industrial computers, IoT gateways and edge devices for the world's most well known companies.

"When Logic Supply began back in 2003, we were selling mostly motherboards and components, quite literally 'supplying the logic' for our customers' projects," said OnLogic Co-Founder and Chair of the Board Lisa Groeneveld. "We now work with global leaders in every industry to develop solutions that outsmart the world's most complex technology challenges. Today, our customers dream, build and ultimately run on our hardware, and it was time for our image and brand to catch up to who we've become."

Emblematic of their evolution, OnLogic recently began offering their new Karbon line of rugged computers, in addition to their existing selection of actively and passively cooled industrial hardware. The company has also partnered with industry experts to offer solutions with pre-installed software from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Ignition by Inductive Automation and IVAR from Gorilla Technology.

In addition to the new name, OnLogic also unveiled a new logo and other updated design language. The OnLogic logo represents the problem solving and solution creation that has been core to the company's success, and has led to their growth into a global organization with locations in the US, Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia.

"We work with customers every day to help them solve fascinating challenges, even those that appear impossible to overcome," said OnLogic VP of Marketing Sara Mellinger. "We wanted the OnLogic logo to represent this collaborative relationship, which is why it has two entities - two blue cubes - coming together in a seemingly impossible way to form something new. It's a nice parallel to the hardware expertise that we combine with our customers' ideas to create innovative solutions."

The new name is effective immediately and has been rolled out across the company's website and other digital properties. More information about the OnLogic brand evolution, and a link to new brand assets, can be found by visiting www.onlogic.com/logic-supply.



About OnLogic

A global industrial PC manufacturer and solution provider focused on hardware for the IoT edge, OnLogic designs highly-configurable computers engineered for reliability. Their systems operate in the harshest environments and power innovation in the evolving Internet of Things. Fueled by a unique direct-to-customer business model that combines vertical integration, modular product design and a powerful online platform, OnLogic offers computers “designed to last, built to order, and delivered in days.” Founded in 2003 as Logic Supply, the company has served over 70,000 customers. OnLogic has offices in the US, Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia. Learn more about how builders, makers and doers are making the impossible possible using OnLogic hardware at www.onlogic.com or on Twitter @OnLogic.





