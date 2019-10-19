Hartzell 5-blade Structural Composite Props Coming Soon to King Air 200 Fleet

Raisbeck Engineering is offering the new performance enhancing props through its authorized dealer network.

New Props to Make Debut at NBAA-BACE

We are pleased to provide another advanced-design high-performance propeller system for owners and operators of the venerable King Air turboprops” — Hartzell Propeller EVP & General Manager JJ Frigge

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller has secured an FAA Type Certificate for a new five-blade carbon fiber propeller system for the King Air 200 fleet.

These custom designed props will be available through Raisbeck Engineering via STC for King Air 200, B200, and B200GT aircraft. This new propeller system, which increases performance across the board, is the first five-blade structural composite propeller certified on the King Air 200 series.

The new prop, manufactured by Hartzell, will be on display at the 2019 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) at Raisbeck's Central Hall Booth C11443 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Oct. 22-24. Raisbeck Engineering, a leading provider of performance enhancement systems for business and commercial aircraft, is offering the new performance enhancing props through its authorized dealer network. The FAA STC is expected to be complete in November 2019.

"This latest performance improvement for the King Air 200 series extends the longstanding and excellent relationship between Raisbeck and Hartzell Propeller," said Hartzell Propeller Executive Vice President and General Manager JJ Frigge. "We are pleased to provide another advanced-design high-performance propeller system for owners and operators of the venerable King Air turboprops."

Deliver Increased Performance

The new specially designed propellers deliver more than 15 percent greater takeoff acceleration, over 10 percent better climb rate and five to seven knots faster cruise performance compared to original equipment propellers. In addition, these new composite propellers are noticeably quieter with more comfortable cabin noise levels.

"Raisbeck's focus has always been about performance and added value for aircraft owners," said Raisbeck President Lynn Thomas. "We're excited to be working with Hartzell to expand our offerings of propellers for the King Air 200 aircraft."

Raisbeck also offers King Air 200 aircraft owners and operators the option of an aluminum four-blade swept Hartzell-designed propeller, which are aerodynamically designed to provide more thrust with less noise. Raisbeck is now taking orders for the composite five-blade swept propeller. King Air 200 series owners and operators are encouraged to contact Raisbeck or a Raisbeck authorized dealer for more information and pricing.

Weight Savings and Larger Diameter

Constructed of structural carbon fiber composite with nickel cobalt leading edges to protect against foreign object damage, the new composite five-blade swept propellers optimize airfoil efficiency allowing for a larger 96-inch diameter propeller with less blade tip noise. This next generation of propellers offers King Air operators an average of 48 pounds total weight savings versus OEM installed propellers. The propeller also features unlimited blade life, thereby lowering maintenance and overhaul costs.

Hartzell Propeller utilizes the strength of lightweight structural composites and robotic manufacturing technologies to optimize propeller performance in all flight phases. The company is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers.

Hartzell Propeller designs next-generation propellers with innovative "blended airfoil" technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller and its sister company, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.

About Raisbeck Engineering, Inc.

Raisbeck Engineering, an Acorn Growth Aerospace and Defense company, is a leading provider of aircraft modifications for business and commercial aircraft. Dedicated to improving performance and efficiency for aircraft owners, Raisbeck's aerodynamically-designed enhancements deliver better performance results and improve passenger comfort. For more information about Raisbeck Engineering and our products, please visit www.raisbeck.com. Stay connected with Raisbeck online through Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



