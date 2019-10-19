IADA-Accredited Dealers Exhibit Fleet Of BizJets at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas

Nearly 50 IADA member companies are exhibiting in the Las Vegas Convention Center or at Henderson Executive Airport during the 2019 NBAA-BACE.

From Oct. 22-24

IADA dealers will have more than 500 company representatives and an extremely large fleet of business aircraft available to owners and operators looking for their next aircraft.” — IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft dealers accredited by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) will exhibit 11 pre-owned business jets at the 2019 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, Nev.

All 11 aircraft will be on the tarmac Oct. 22-24 at Henderson Executive Airport. These aircraft will join dozens of others on display at Henderson by new aircraft manufacturers that are also IADA-accredited aircraft dealers.

"Collectively, IADA dealers will have more than 500 company representatives and an extremely large fleet of business aircraft available to owners and operators looking for their next aircraft," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "This large presence reflects the strength and unmatched professionalism of the organization."

IADA-members who will be displaying aircraft include:

Avpro will display a Gulfstream G650, Bombardier Challenger 300, Dassault Falcon 900EXy and a Dassault Falcon 7X; Static Display SD909

Guardian Jet will display a Gulfstream G550; Static Display SD803

Jetcraft will show a Cessna Citation Sovereign, a Bombardier Challenger 605, and a Dassault Falcon 7X; Static Display SD701

Jeteffect will exhibit a Gulfstream G650ER; Static Display SD1109

Leading Edge Aviation Solutions will display a Gulfstream G550; Static Display SD1108

Mente Group will be showing a Gulfstream G650; Static Display SD709.



Nearly 50 IADA Members Exhibiting at NBAA-BACE

New aircraft manufacturers who are members of IADA and will be displaying fleets of their own aircraft include Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Gulfstream Aerospace, and Textron Aviation. In total, nearly 50 IADA member companies are exhibiting in the Las Vegas Convention Center or at Henderson Executive Airport during the 2019 NBAA-BACE.

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.

IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than100 countries. They utilize www.AircraftExchange.com, an online marketplace listing only aircraft offered exclusively for sale or lease by IADA members.

IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft, as well as abiding by a strict code of ethics, integrity and transparency. IADA represents a variety of IADA verified product and aviation services that also operate with the highest professional standards in the industry.

For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.