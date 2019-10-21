TraceGains Launches Smart Alerts to Monitor Supply Chain Risk in Real Time

With Smart Alerts, customers can research by commodity, country of origin, type of threat, supplier, date of event, and more.

Smart Alerts offers a comprehensive taxonomy that integrates hundreds of data sources to deliver precise sourcing quickly.

Companies need to get new products to market fast and these issues slow them down, so we built one integrated picture to manage suppliers, ingredients, and supply chain risk to make it easier.” — Gary Nowacki, TraceGains CEO

WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development software for food and CPG companies, introduced TraceGains Smart Alerts, the best source for industry-related regulatory, safety, incident, and fraud information.

Smart Alerts offers a comprehensive taxonomy that integrates hundreds of data sources to deliver precise sourcing quickly. Customers can research by commodity, country of origin, type of threat, supplier, date of event, and more.

Staying up to date is easy with automatic alerts for key ingredients and formulas, and daily system updates on new and emerging issues. Integrated with other TraceGains solutions, companies can continuously monitor and manage supply chain risk in one system.

“The globalization of ingredient sourcing has made it hard to weed out bad actors. Economic adulteration, fraud, and incidents can pop up anywhere,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “Food and CPG companies need to get new products to market fast and these issues slow them down, so we built one integrated picture to manage suppliers, ingredients, and supply chain risk to make it easier."

“Unlike solutions that broadcast general messages and alerts or require users to search through databases for what might matter to them, TraceGains Smart Alerts is the only solution that maps directly to customers’ specific supply chains, including highlight their specific suppliers, items, and other areas,” TraceGains VP of Product Management Greg Heartman added.

About TraceGains

TraceGains is a cloud-based supplier relationship management platform that helps food and consumer-packaged goods companies deliver on brand promise. People in Quality, Regulatory Compliance, Procurement, and R&D rely on TraceGains to bring quality products to market faster. TraceGains turns static documents into digital records, tracks information exchange, and automates workflows. On average, our customers find that 70 percent of their suppliers are already in TraceGains Network, allowing them to immediately connect and collaborate. With instant information sharing and visibility throughout the supply chain, companies can manage risk, grow the business, and go faster. TraceGains Network also powers Market Hub, our robust sourcing directory for items, packaging, and service providers. Finally, with TraceGains Smart Alerts, the industry’s best source for food and CPG regulatory, safety, incident, and fraud information, companies can research by commodity, country of origin, threat type, supplier, date of event, and more.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.