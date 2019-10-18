The Most Rewarding Creative Writing and Dining Party to Launch in LA

RSVP@RewardingLA.com Today to Reserve Spot for Next Party

R4G is sponsoring fun creative writing parties at L.A.'s Best Restaurants to enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes; and use talent to win dining rewards.

Join LA's most rewarding party, enjoy delicious food, use your creative talent, and meet your next best friend.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Rewarding LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund cause 'Teach Kids Values;' and sponsoring fun dining parties that inspire people to use their creative talent for good. Participate to enjoy L.A.'s Best Restaurants and meet like-minded friends.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "For those who love food, making a difference, and using their imagination....we are looking to reward you fun for good . To enjoy our next party and taste L.A.'s best food; RSVP today to reserve your spot."The social hour parties will be held once a month at different restaurants in LA. First party will be in Santa Monica. Every month, a different subject matter will be chosen. Creative writing participation will take less than 15 minutes, so attendees can enjoy the food and conversation. Limited space will be available, per venue. Sharing dishes provided for attendees. And winning creative writing entry chosen same day.Carlos Cymerman adds, "The purpose of the fun parties is to create a community for like-minded people who love food, making a difference, and meeting new friends."To reserve spot must RSVP(at)RewardingLA(dot)comAboutRecruiting for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes like www.TechKidsValues.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to reward people who participate, and help fund cause Teach Kids Values. People make referrals and earn Fun Food Rewards for Body, Mind, and Soul to Enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com



