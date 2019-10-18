365Tickets USA Partners With Madison Square Garden

Radio City Music Hall Stage Radio City Music Hall Entrance

Tours of Radio City Music Hall Now Available on Global Platform

— Dino Cappello, president of 365Tickets USA

BUTLER, NJ, US, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 365Tickets USA, announced today that the company has signed an agreement to promote tours of Radio City Music Hall on the global online ticketing platform. 365Tickets finalized the agreement with the Madison Square Garden Company, who manages the iconic venue, and tickets will be promoted on all 365Tickets international domains.

Considered the Showplace of the Nation, Radio City Music Hall offers the popular insider experience, the Radio City Stage Door Tour. The 75-minute tour is a comprehensive look at Radio City Music Hall allowing visitors to gain insight into the history and architecture of this New York City landmark from the city’s most knowledgeable and insightful guides.

Visitors will go behind the scenes to explore the history and beauty of Radio City Music Hall with an in-depth discovery of this art deco masterpiece. The tour includes the impressive 60-foot high entry and Radio City’s secret apartment, The Roxy Suite. The experience allows for exclusive views of the inspiring auditorium and an opportunity to learn the details about the iconic Great Stage. To complete the tour, guests will meet the Radio City Rockettes, allowing them to commemorate the experience with a photo.

“We are thrilled to add this New York City landmark to the 365Tickets family. No visit to New York, is complete without seeing this iconic venue and it is a perfect complement to our other New York attractions.” commented Dino Cappello, president of 365Tickets USA.

Tours are given in multiple languages which is highly desirable for 365Tickets’ global audience. In addition to tours of Radio City Music Hall, 365Tickets USA offers tickets to the annual Christmas Spectacular Season.

365Tickets USA currently offers tickets to over 2,000 attractions such as Knott’s Berry Farm, Gray Line Tours, Empire State Building, New York City Sightseeing, The Flyer – San Francisco, Universal Hollywood, LEGOLAND California and Florida, 360 Chicago, Top of the Rock New York City and the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. The company continues to focus on offering a streamlined, on-line ticketing experience that makes it easy for families to arrange a multitude of activities either in advance or “on the fly” as part of their vacations and family travel.

With offices in 14 countries, 365Tickets offers state-of-the-art technology for a quick and secure online booking experience in the local language and currency.

For more information visit www.365TicketsUSA.com. To learn more about partnering with 365Tickets USA for your attraction, call 844-365-8587, extension 201 or email Dino Cappello at d.cappello@365ticketsglobal.com.

# # #



