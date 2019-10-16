365Tickets USA Partners with Chicago's Shoreline Sightseeing Cruises

Shoreline Sightseeing Cruise in Chicago Chicago Shoreline Sightseeing Cruises Evening

One of Chicago's Most Popular Sightseeing Cruises Joins Global Platform

BUTLER, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 365Tickets USA, announced that the global online ticket provider has partnered with Shoreline Sightseeing in Chicago to make their cruise tickets available on the 365Tickets platform. With 11 touring vessels, 6 water taxis and dozens of architectural guides, this is the city’s largest fleet and one of the most popular Chicago sightseeing activities.

A variety of tours are offered from relaxing scenic trips along the river to majestic skyline tours on lake Michigan. The Architecture Tours are considered the best and most popular tours in the city for history and architecture enthusiasts. Trained guides share the history of Chicago as visitors experience breath-taking views of over 40 world-famous skyscrapers and landmarks. Tours depart from Michigan Ave and Navy Pier.

Shoreline Sightseeing is also known for having superior quality boats, with many custom built in order to provide the best sightseeing experiences. Tours include the Classic Lake, Architecture and Fireworks Tours.

Dino Cappello, president of 365Tickets USA commented, “Chicago is one of our most popular destination cities and sightseeing cruises are one of our top selling tickets. That makes this a perfect addition to the other family friendly attractions we offer.”

The 75-Minute Architecture River Tour which departs from Navy Pier, take visitors on all three branches of the historic Chicago River, the Main Branch, North Branch to Grand Avenue and the South Branch to past Polk St. The professional guides tell the dramatic story of Chicago's rise from the Great Fire of 1871 to become a focal point for modern American architecture. The cruise takes guests by dozens of landmark buildings, including the Tribune Tower, the Wrigley Building, Marina City and the Willis Tower to name a few.

365Tickets USA currently offers tickets to over 2,000 attractions such as Knott’s Berry Farm, Gray Line Tours, Empire State Building, New York City Sightseeing, The Flyer – San Francisco, Universal Hollywood, LEGOLAND California and Florida, 360 Chicago, Top of the Rock New York City and the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. The company continues to focus on offering a streamlined, on-line ticketing experience that makes it easy for families to arrange a multitude of activities either in advance or “on the fly” as part of their vacations and family travel.

With offices in 14 countries, 365Tickets offers state-of-the-art technology for a quick and secure online booking experience in the local language and currency.

For more information visit www.365TicketsUSA.com. To learn more about partnering with 365Tickets USA for your attraction, call 844-365-8587, extension 201 or email Dino Cappello at d.cappello@365ticketsglobal.com.

