Jatheon Technologies Inc. Premieres YouTube Channel

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies today announced the launch of the company’s YouTube channel – a place where everyone working with email and social media archiving will be able to watch high-quality video content on topics such as data archiving, email and social media compliance, ediscovery and the management of electronic records.

The channel is currently centered around the company’s flagship products – Jatheon Archiving Suite – the hardware solution for the archival of email and social media, and Jatheon Cloud – the cloud-based email archiving product that premiered last year. People interested in data archiving technology can use the channel to watch videos presenting Jatheon’s email archiving software, additional products and services, individual features and interviews with Jatheon key people.

Ivana Nikolic, Marketing Director at Jatheon Technologies, explains: “We’re delighted to unveil our YouTube channel and hope it will grow into the ultimate go-to place for compliance managers, IT teams and email archiving experts looking to find not only news about Jatheon’s products, but also industry insights, trends, webinars and podcasts.”



ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate eDiscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 5+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise and cloud archiving and governance solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in-class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations.

It is Jatheon’s mission to ensure security and bring peace of mind to businesses, government agencies, educational, financial and healthcare institutions across the globe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, but serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.



