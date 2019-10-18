Consultancies need to control their projects

According to Sinnaps, there is an undiscovered need to professionalize consulting projects. 48% of consultants have never used any project management software.

MADRID, SPAIN, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consulting professionals demand a tool that helps them easily control their projects. This is confirmed by the data obtained from the annual survey Project Management: Habits and Uses of Apps 2019, carried out by the online project management software Sinnaps on more than 500 professionals. The average response showed that controlling what is happening in the projects is one of the main factors that have contributed to the highest scorers in this sector.

However, continuous monitoring of the evolution of the project does not come only within the needs of hundreds of consultants. Planning and organizing work, as well as learning how to optimize and manage projects in a professional manner, is one of the requirements most sought by consultants when choosing a management platform. On the contrary, the study shows that managing costs and detecting deviations are not among the sector's priorities.

What most respondents agree is that whatever you are looking for in a project management application, the tool should be easy to use and implement in your work teams.

This is also confirmed by the answers given on which tools the respondents have tried. Microsoft Project is the software most tested by all of them. 46% of respondents said they had used this tool. Curiously, it contrasts with the second most used application, although far removed from Microsoft's product: Trello. 9% of consultants have ever tested this application online.

The two tools are very different from each other. On the one hand, MS Project is a complex software, aimed at managing large and complicated projects. However, on the other hand, the second platform is a task manager, a list of activities for simple project designs.

Jira also stands out among the most industry-proven software, with 9%. In this sense, respondents who have tried this tool may be professionals specialized in IT projects, according to Sinnaps. Jira is an incident manager. This explains the need to use tools that solve and simplify the specific problems of professional project management.



Consultancies join the professional management of projects, very gradually

More and more sectors are professionalizing their management through tools adapted to their needs. One of them is consulting, whose professionals are leaving aside the classic spreadsheets, in order to gain time and professionalism in the management of their projects.

Many of the consultants surveyed have never used a professional tool and this is reflected in the results of this survey. However, most of them are already receiving in their offices, platforms specialized in the easy management of their daily work.

48% of consultants surveyed acknowledge that they have never used an application to manage their work. However, there are more and more followers of using this type of online tools, as 20% of respondents agree that they started using these applications less than a year ago.



Lack of time is not a problem for consultancies

Another of the data highlighted in this survey is that time is not an impediment to start using this type of professional tools. Most consultants confess to having time to use these applications, as reflected by 76% of respondents.

So why aren't there more consultancies using this type of online software? The answer to this question could be that most do not find the tools that really meet the needs of one of the broadest and most varied sectors of today such as consulting.



Main solutions for professional management consulting

Among the main solutions in the management of consulting projects, Sinnaps identifies six key measures to professionalize the management of the sector:

1. Follow-up of a wide and varied portfolio of projects.

2. Control and monitoring of the hours invested by each consultant.

3. Optimization of costs per project.

4. Flexibility of constant changes in customer requirements.

5. Prioritization of tasks to optimize invested time.

6. Simulation of different scenarios and easy visualization of them to customers.

"The tool selected by consultancies should simplify and standardize project management. We are talking about a sector with needs as varied as they are complex", says CEO and founder of Sinnaps, Richard Balet.



