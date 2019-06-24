Sinnaps detects a lack of professionalism in marketing projects

According to a Project Management survey, 63% of the professionals consulted have never used an application to professionally manage their projects.

MADRID, SPAIN, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although there is an ever-greater convergence in the use of online applications in the workplace, there is clearly still a long way to go for marketing departments and agencies. So say the results from the annual “Project Management: habits and app usage 2019” survey, conducted by the online calendar planner Sinnaps across over 500 professionals from the sector.

Digital transformation is an issue that remains to be addressed in the sector. The fact is that 63% of the professionals polled have never used a digital tool to professionally manage their projects.

This lack of professionalism when it comes to implementing a project management tool for their teams is not actually a question of not having enough time to do so. Nearly half of those asked (52%) stated that having time available was not an impediment to using an online application.

So, why do marketing teams not use these professional tools? One answer could be that there simply are not enough of them that exist for this type of project.

According to data gathered by Sinnaps, some 67% are dissatisfied with the project management applications they know. Moreover, it comes as somewhat of a surprise to discover that 25% of those polled gave this question a 0 out of 10 (with 10 being most appreciated). Thus, it can be safely stated that from this data discontent with the current tools available on the market is singularly clear.

"Rather than the specific use of an application, this is about engendering new habits in the workplace that enhance online collaboration in work teams. And this being assisted by a suitable online tool", explains Richard Balet, founder and CEO of Sinnaps.

Whether by habit or through an application, or both, what is clear is that marketing professionals are crying out for tools that can help them, in the main to keep on top of the most important tasks in their projects.

According to the survey conducted by Sinnaps, 72% assert that finding out what to do and when to do it and learning to optimise their projects professionally are the most valued features of any management application.

The lack of professionalism is exacerbated in the small companies and agencies, where decisions on purchases are taken by the CEOs.

There are many small marketing companies and agencies in search of management tools, which would enable them to better organise their daily activity. According to data from the survey, 56% of those consulted stated that the CEOs at their companies are the people who take the decision on purchasing this type of application. They are followed by department heads with some 22%.

This information contrasts vividly with the level of responsibility of those who are really in the market for this type of online tool. The majority of those polled are members of the marketing team (26%) and the leading candidates to be interested in using an application that can organise and manage their work. Fortunately, second place is occupied by CEOs with 24%, showing their interest in acquiring a tool that will improve everybody's work.

It is quite clear that those polled work in collaborative environments. 56% of these professionals feel the tool must be able to share out work among the members of the team.



What do marketing teams need to professionalise their projects?

Sinnaps has identified three main areas which will help improve management at small marketing companies and agencies:

- The use of easy tools which can be implemented rapidly among the team

- Use of continuous online communication

- Optimisation of work paths and budgets, meanwhile you are planning activities with you online tool

Keeping these three key factors in mind, the CEOs can help their teams to professionalise their projects with tools that foster quick and easy implementation, maintain constant communication and provide updates on all changes to the project and allow resources to be optimised. Online Project Management tools like Sinnaps are designed to simplify your work and help marketing teams to improve the management of their daily work.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.