3rd Quarter Earnings Report Incapta, Inc

Incapta, Inc Q-3

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incapta, Inc. reports 3rd Quarter earnings ending September 30, 2019.InCapta, Inc., experienced revenue of $258,297.00 after previously posting a total of $226,000.00 in the First Quarter of 2019 and $278,211 respectively in the previous quarter for Q-2. Historically, the grocery industry experiences a slow-down during the summer months around Labor Day. Ean Martin, Chief Operating Officer, said,"We anticipate a very good 4th quarter and the company October revenues are already ahead of 2018, including year to date totals. We're excited to increase revenue in the 4th Quarter as we advance toward 2020."InCapta, Inc., Chairman and President, Gregory Martin said, "We've worked diligently to reorganize the business and provide a steady source of revenue to the company, while seeking new opportunities for potential acquisitions and working toward completing projects, previously on our agenda."The company continues moving its business plans forward.About InCapta, Inc.InCapta, Inc., formerly known as TBC Global News Network, Inc., is a media holding company. The company is working with clients to develop, operate, and market online cloud Television/radio networks along with entertainment projects including TV, movies and the development of a golf ball and golf equipment company. Forward-Looking StatementsNotice:This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's views on the expected future trading of its common stock following the filing of the Form 15, and are generally identified by phrases such as "thinks," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," and similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry, competition and capital requirements. These and other risks are more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which should be read in conjunction herewith for a further discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” and other similar statements of our expectation identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on management’s expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements include, among others, the risk that unforeseen events occur and delay the preparation and filing of the Form 15 and that the SEC does not accept or requires amendments to the Form 15 resulting in a delay in the deregistration of the Company’s common shares, the continued interest of market makers in trading the Company’s common stock and the Company’s decision to deregister its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Additionally, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying these forward-looking statements are included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Considering these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not prove to be accurate. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, or any facts, events, or circumstances after the date hereof that may bear upon forward-looking statements. Additionally, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to release publicly updates on any occurrence of unanticipated events which may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.Notice:The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's latest Form 10-K filing and other filings with the U S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov ). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The company reserves the right to correct any information which may be required or otherwise necessary.All trademarks are property of their respective owners.SOURCE: InCapta, Inc.Contact:InCapta, Inc.Gregory MartinTel (682) 229-7476President@InCapta.comInCapta, Inc.Greg Martin



