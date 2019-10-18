Airline Retailing Market Size Worth USD 21.5 Million by 2025 | AirAsia Group Berhad, Air France/KLM, British Airways PLC

Airline Retailing Market

Airline Retailing Market is Projected at a CAGR of 14% During Forecast Period to Reach USD 21.5 Million by 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “Airline Retailing Market (Retail Type - Pre-boarding, and Post-boarding; Shopping Type - Accessories Market, Alcohol Market, Beauty Products Market, Merchandise Market, and Other Markets; Carrier Type - Full-service Carrier Market, and Low-cost Carrier Market): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The global airline retailing market was approximately valued at US$ 8.46 million in 2018. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 21.5 million during the forecast year of 2025.

Airline Retailing Market: Insight

The airlines are always better positioned to provide a superlative customer experience by adopting a retail mind-set. This is in result generate build loyalty, incremental revenue, and engender the goodwill that translates into lifetime customer value. The deployment of new distribution capability is seen as part of a broader shift within the air travel sector to move toward a more traditional retail model, where travel providers consider all of their passenger’s needs. The Airline Industry Retailing aims to help the airline industry build stronger retailing processes, enabling its customers to "shop-order-pay" for air products across all channels. This airline is empowered with technology that provides an actionable record of a customer’s past and predicted preferences for sales and service interactions to deliver a complete, consistent, personalized travel journey that meets expectations. This data-driven experience is customer-centric airline retailing.

Implementation of Customer Intelligence is Providing A Growing Demand

The airline customers prefer frictionless and seamless shopping experiences that driving the airline retailing market. Further, growing focus on offering enhanced customer services, vendors are looking for new technologies and capabilities to offer seamless services to its customers and hence the airlines are monetizing towards the improvement of their added services. This is providing a growing demand for the market. Additionally, advanced technology and customer intelligence are enabling new opportunities for improving customer experiences. This Implementation of customer intelligence is providing a growing demand for the airline retailing market. However, countries have laid strict rules and regulations for passengers for shopping in duty-free shops at airports is restraining the growth of the market.

Airline Retailing Market: Segmentation

The airline retailing market is segmented into retail type, shopping type, and carrier type. The retail type segment includes pre-boarding and post-boarding. On the basis of shopping type, it is categorized into the accessories market, alcohol market, beauty products market, merchandise market, and other markets. The airline retailing market based on carrier type bifurcated into full-service carrier market and low-cost carrier market.

North America is the Dominating Region for the Airline Retailing Market

North America is the dominating region for the airline retailing market. The governments of the US and Canada are heavily supporting the growth of Low-cost carriers services to increase the revenue of the overall aviation industry. The growing number of Low-cost carriers is catalyzing the adoption of various low-cost airline services. This is contributing to the growth of the DOOH market in this region.

Airline Retailing Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players in the airline retailing market are AirAsia Group Berhad, Air France/KLM, British Airways PLC, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Easy Jet PLC, Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd., Qantas Airways Limited, Singapore Airlines Limited, Thai Airways International Public Co. Ltd. and The Emirates Group.

