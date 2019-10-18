Eden Salon and Just Be to Host Fashion Show for Cancer Fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado Springs, CO (October 18,2019) - Just Be, a non-profit assisting individuals diagnosed with cancer, along with Eden Salon and Barber Shop, will hold a Benefit Halloween Hair Show on Friday, October 25th at 7:30pm at The Mansion to raise funds and promote community awareness.The 4th annual Eden Salon and Barber Shop hair show unifies individuals in all walks of life through fashion and culture who share one common goal: to promote the empowerment of those diagnosed with cancer by improving self-esteem and their overall quality of life.This uplifting event will showcase the works of local fashion designers, sponsors, inspirational guest speakers, a silent auction, giveaways and more while raising awareness and funds for the non profit organization Just Be.Each show Just Be recognizes Honorary Angels; the people, families and organizations working to battle cancer. Several angels will be present at the show this year to share their stories about coping with the illness. What began as a simple concept of wanting to help those in the community by six friends in 2013 has turned into a local non-profit charity with thousands of dollars raised to those in need.General PublicTickets are available for purchase at www.edenangels.org About Just BeJust Be is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Public Charity that was created by six diverse individuals who have a common passion to serve their community. The founders understand that all cancer patients go through a series of emotions including dealing with self-confidence and self-acceptance.Our mission is to promote the empowerment of those diagnosed with cancer by improving self-esteem and their overall quality of life.For more information please visit: http://www.justbecolorado.org/



