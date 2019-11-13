Just Be and Giane Morris to Host Benefit Dinner and Concert to Assist Those With Cancer

Just Be, a non-profit assisting those with cancer will hold a benefit concert by Giane Morris on Tuesday, November 26th at 6:00pm at The Gold Room.

COLORADO SPRINGS , CO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just Be, a non-profit assisting individuals diagnosed with cancer, will hold a benefit dinner and concert by one of its very own co-founders Giane Morris, titled “Look Mom, My First Cabaret: A Benefit Show Honoring My Mother’s 60th Birthday” on Tuesday, November 26th at 6:00pm at The Gold Room to raise funds and promote community awareness. All proceeds from the event will benefit Just Be.Giane will sing her mother’s favorite songs and Broadway show tunes in her first ever solo concert. A buffet dinner, cake cutting and a champagne toast will take place before the show. There will be a cash bar available for guests and dancing will take place after the show.This uplifting event will also include raffle/auction items from The Pepsi Center, The Denver Center of The Performing Arts, local photographers, local hairstylists and special brand name clothing and shoes, while raising awareness and funds for the non-profit organization Just Be.General PublicTickets are available for purchase at https://bit.ly/2lQv4XN About Just BeJust Be is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Public Charity that was created by six diverse individuals who have a common passion to serve their community. The founders understand that all cancer patients go through a series of emotions including dealing with self-confidence and self-acceptance.Our mission is to promote the empowerment of those diagnosed with cancer by improving self-esteem and their overall quality of life.For more information please visit: http://www.justbecolorado.org/ About Giane:Giane Morris is a co-founder of Just Be Colorado. Giane was the recipient of the Theatre Palisades Best Lead Actress Award for the 2017-2018 season for her role as Luisa in The Fantasticks - a role she was also called back for at The Pasadena Playhouse. She made her stage debut in August 2016 as Ruth in Gilbert & Sullivan’s Ruddigore (Proof Doubt Theatre Company). Other productions include her most recent roles playing four characters in 15 Minute Musicals (NMI), Sister Blatty in Hell’s Kitty: The Musical (NMI), Grace Clements in Working: A Musical (Charles Stewart Howard Playhouse), Marcy Park in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (ARTS), Attina in The Little Mermaid (ARTS) and Broadway to the Rescue at the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood.Cabaret Sponsors:Eden Salon & BarbershopFilipino-American (or Film-Am) Community of Southern ColoradoGrace Morris Real Estate LLCKim Clay ArtistryCorporate Sponsorships are still available. Please visit: http://www.justbecolorado.org/ for more information.



