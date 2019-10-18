CARIBBEAN HOTELS AND ASPIRING VACATIONERS UNITE TO SUPPORT NORTHERN BAHAMAS

Caribbean Hotels Unite for The Bahamas

MIAMI, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travelers wishing to support the victims of Hurricane Dorian are stepping up to the plate by seizing opportunities to travel to the Caribbean and areas of The Bahamas unaffected by the unprecedented storm.Nearly 100 of the region's outstanding hotels responded to the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association's (CHTA) call for support of a one-month online travel auction last month. The response from hoteliers was overwhelming, prompting CHTA to launch a second travel auction this month.Hurricane Dorian unleashed historic destruction on The Abacos and Grand Bahama, destroying critical infrastructure, leveling thousands of homes and businesses, and uprooting the lives of tens of thousands of residents, many of whom are now homeless.The first round of the online auction raised more than US$50,000, which will be directed to assist with the long-term recovery efforts, helping affected tourism-related employees, and building back a better tourism product for Abaco and its Cays, and Grand Bahama."The contributions from our hotel membership from over 30 Caribbean destinations have been generous, and we can't thank them enough for supporting this worthy cause," said Frank Comito, CHTA's Director General and CEO.Encouraged by the contributions of Caribbean hotels and resorts which continued to pour in following the rollout of the auction, the association launched round two of the auction early in October with many more options from some of the world's most desirable resorts and destinations."Those looking to escape to the Caribbean, including islands in The Bahamas unaffected by the storm, will have the twin benefit of booking holiday travel at a bargain, while supporting the people of The Bahamas," Comito asserted.CHTA's President, Barbados-based hotelier Patricia Affonso-Dass, concurred: "Lovers of the Caribbean as well as those who are looking to fall in love with the Caribbean for the first time will have many destinations and hotels to choose from as they shop and bid on vacation options, while helping those in need."She thanked hotels and resorts throughout the Caribbean basin, and a resort as far afield as Austria, for donating room stays which the travelling public can bid on at www.charitybuzz.com/CaribbeanHotelsForBahamas About the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) is the Caribbean's leading association representing the interests of national hotel and tourism associations. For more than 50 years, CHTA has been the backbone of the Caribbean hospitality industry. Working with some 1,000 hotel and allied members, and 33 National Hotel Associations, CHTA is shaping the Caribbean's future and helping members to grow their businesses. Whether helping to navigate critical issues in sales and marketing, sustainability, legislative issues, emerging technologies, climate change, data and intelligence or, looking for avenues and ideas to better market and manage businesses, CHTA is helping members on issues which matter most.For further information, visit www.caribbeanhotelandtourism.com ENDS



