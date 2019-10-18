CBD Hemp Oil Market Size Worth USD 2.4 Billion by 2025 | ENDOCA, Cannoid, Elixinol, PharmaHemp, Isodiol, and Aphria

CBD Hemp Oil Market 1

CBD Hemp Oil Market is Projected at a CAGR of 13.3% During Forecast Period to Reach USD 2.4 Billion by 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinium Global Research has added a new report on “CBD Hemp Oil Market (Product - Hemp-based, and Marijuana-based; Application - Sleeping Disorders & Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, Neurological Pain, and Other Application; Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Other Distribution Channel): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The global CBD hemp oil market was approximately valued at US$ 1.02 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3 % from 2019 to 2025 and is expected to reach 2.4 billion during the forecast year of 2025.

Rising Concerns Over Neurological Disorders Have Led to A Rise in the Usage of the CBD Hemp Oil Market

Growing frequency of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes are the major factors driving the growth of the CBD hemp oil market across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer claim around 8.5 million lives in the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, a better focus on decreasing stress & depression among the young generation is the other key factor that helps the growth of the global market. In addition, rising concerns over neurological disorders have led to a rise in the usage of the CBD hemp oil market for treatment procedures. However, side effects such as infections, breathing problems, liver problems, rashes, and others may hinder the growth of the CBD hemp oil market over the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements, such as mounting usage of CBD hemp oil in the form of a spray, vape, and tincture, are likely to create several opportunities for the growth of the CBD hemp oil market in the upcoming years.

North America holds the Largest Market Share

Geographically, North America holds the largest market share for CBD Hemp Oil Market during the forecast period due to the rapidly increasing elderly population. North America is expected to hold 36.3% of the total share in the CBD hemp oil market in 2018. In addition, increasing the rate of chronic diseases and high adoption of the treatment procedures are the key factors that drive the market growth in the region. Also, the increasing rate of neurological pain among the population in the United States also boosts the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the growing production of cannabis and legalization on the sale of cannabis in Canada is likely to boost the hemp-based segment of the market in North America over the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a beneficial speed during the forecast period. Factor such as an increase in chronic diseases drives the market growth in the region. CBD hemp oil finds extensive use in relieving chronic pain, as such the market is likely to come across lucrative growth opportunities in the region.

Increasing Number of Hospital Pharmacies in Emerging Economies has Led to the Prominent Share

The global CBD hemp oil market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and distribution channels. In terms of product, the global market is categorized into Hemp-based, and Marijuana-based. Based on application, the CBD hemp oil market is classified into sleeping disorders and depression, multiple sclerosis, neurological pain, and other application. On the basis of the distribution channels, the CBD hemp oil market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and other distribution channels. Among the distribution channels, the Hospital segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period. The increasing number of hospital pharmacies in emerging economies has led to a prominent share by the segment in the global market.

CBD Hemp Oil Market: Competitive Landscape

The global CBD hemp oil market comprises with the players such as ENDOCA, Cannoid, Elixinol, PharmaHemp, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis, Aphria Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, NuLeaf Naturals, and Isodiol.

