Why is Email Marketing so important? Entrepreneur by Design launches new E course answering these and other questions.

Wendy Fedoruk

Don’t Make The Biggest Mistake Most Small Business Owners Make - Start Email Marketing Now!

After completing the Marketing By Design Ecourse, I have a better grasp on how to communicate to my ideal clients which is much more fruitful than the less targeted approach I was using in the past.” — Rebecca G.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the biggest mistakes my small business clients make is that they do not start email marketing when they first launch their business. It is super important to start connecting and offering value through email from day one.

New business owners are usually not aware of the huge value in email marketing. Instead of allocating email marketing the time and money it deserves, they focus on creating content, social media, paid ads and SEO. If you wait to start email marketing and put it on the back burner you are leaving money on the table.

Email helps sell products and services by building relationships with potential customers. According to recent studies, even with the increasing use of social media for advertising, email marketing still rules the roost. Here are some of the reasons why you should start email marketing today:

- It's a great way to get people to visit or revisit your website or blog, and more traffic usually equates to more income.

- It’s cost efficient and inexpensive way to advertise your company

- Email marketing allows you to keep your clients informed and you can write very specific value-added marketing messages for them

- 94% of Internet users use email, while only 61% use social media

- 75% of adult online users say that email marketing is their preferred marketing method

- The "opt-in" feature of email allows marketing by consent (meaning they actually WANT to receive an email from you).

- You can capture you ideal client’s attention by offering a gift or freebie in exchange for an email address. This is called an email opt-in ‘lead magnet’.

Testimonial:

“After completing the Marketing By Design Ecourse, I have a better grasp on how to communicate to my ideal clients which is much more fruitful than the less targeted approach I was using in the past. Committing to the course forced me to carve out time to update my marketing plan. It’s an inspiring ongoing process and I am excited about pursuing new business for the first time in a long time. I had to set aside the time to complete the course but the cost of time and money has been easily re-covered by the new business that was generated.”

Rebecca G, Financial Planner

The latest in email marketing is using video emails to increase the likability factor and build relationships with people in your email database. The click-through rate is 96 percent higher than non-video emails. So don’t wait to start email marketing. Start right away and keep getting better. Once you perfect email marketing you are ready to move onto another marketing strategy.

Contact: www.entrepreneurbydesign.ca

Wendy Fedoruk - Entrepreneur By Design

Just Released: Marketing By Design eCourse

Create a Customized Lead Generation Roadmap That Will Bring in the CASH and GROW Your Business!

https://www.entrepreneurbydesignacademy.com/p/marketingbydesign

PR Video Email Marketing



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.