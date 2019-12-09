Marketing and Sales Funnels. New Marketing By Design eCourse

Wendy Fedoruk

Wendy, I wanted to reach out to you to give you some feedback with regards to our coaching relationship since 2009. You have been a huge instrument for me and my business growing to where we ..” — Joseph Heckel

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing and sales funnels help you stand out, captivate your target market, improve your credibility, increase conversions and sell your offers. It is a start to finish plan for connecting with your ideal clients and involves 3 stages ... awareness, consideration, and decision.

For local small businesses (and service-based businesses) a marketing and sales funnel is mostly used for lead generation and the “sales” part of the funnel begins once the lead has arrived. Although you don't really need complicated marketing and sales funnels, you do need to have a landing page with email opt-in buttons on your website. This is called an automated email funnel. It is a system for automatically getting people onto your email list and facilitating their journey from interest to a paying customer.

Here I will discuss the email opt-in funnel:

This type of funnel requires a clear call to action (CTA) to drive potential customers to subscribe to your email list.

You use this funnel to give something of value away for free to potential customers that visit your website and social media accounts to encourage them to sign-up for your email list. This is usually an Idea Guide, E-book, templates or similar.

Here is an example of how this was done for a client that owned a sunroom company ...

When homeowners consider any type of remodeling project… whether it’s their kitchen, an updated bathroom… or in this case, installing a sunroom … they would likely love to get their hands on a guide that features various models or state-of-the-art concepts? Or for painting perhaps a color guide or similar. This is the starting point for your 5 to 12 touchpoints.

The key to success for an email opt-in funnel is to offer more value than your competition. As you know prospects will pay twice the price if they believe they're receiving four times more value. This is also true when it comes to giving you their email addresses in exchange for valuable content.

Other types of marketing and sales funnels that small business owners can utilize (Particularly Service-Based

Businesses) are:

1. Sales Page Funnel

2. Webinar Funnel

3. Membership Funnel

4. Launch Funnel

“Wendy, I wanted to reach out to you to give you some feedback with regards to our coaching relationship since 2009. You have been a huge instrument for me and my business growing to where we are today (2019). Your assistance was extremely valuable. You made me aware of multiply tools that I could implement and helped my team see things from the client's point of view. You are a great business consultant and I highly recommend Entrepreneur By Design for anyone that owns a business.

Joseph Heckel, Phoenix, Arizona Broker/Owner of Property Management Real Estate Service



Summary: However, even the best funnel design is a hypothesis and requires testing to be sure it resonates and works well to sell products and/or services to your ideal audience. Building marketing and sales funnels will not make you money instantly. It takes time, investment and lots of tweaking based on data for a funnel to be successful.

www.entrepreneurbydesign.ca

