Boost Your Sales by Utilizing Proven Marketing Strategies for Local Small Businesses

Marketing for local small business is all about finding customers in your local region that are looking for a business just like yours.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing for local small business is all about finding customers in your local region that are looking for a business just like yours. You do this by using both offline and online lead generation strategies. These strategies include activities like marketing campaigns, branding, web, social media, and advertising. Marketing for your local small business is basically all about building a strong presence for growing your business.

Step number one for building a strong presence is to focus on a specific geographic region. When this is done well it brings customers in the door. Step number two is clearly showing these customers why they should choose you. When you understand your target market and exactly how you can help them you will have customers that stick around and purchase your products and services.

Below are some tips for marketing your local small business and building a strong presence:

- Tell your story and be authentic while doing so

- Connect with other local small businesses - especially those located near your business

- Sponsor and/or participate in local community events

- Partner with local influencers and media personalities

- Use local directories

- Make sure you have an up to date Google My Business Listing with reviews

- When it comes to social media focus your efforts on only 2-3 platforms, don't try to be everywhere as this will dilute your efforts and use video

- Good old snail mail – Try a targeted mail-out with something unique. Create a letter with something lumpy – a tea bag or Hershey Kisses!

One of the biggest hurdles when it comes to marketing for local small businesses is staying consistent and tracking all of your efforts. Most small business owners have no problem trying out a few marketing strategies but testing and measuring the results to ensure they receive a good return on investment tends to be put on the back burner.



Testimonial:

“Wendy, I wanted to reach out to you to give you some feedback with regards to our coaching relationship since 2009. You have been a huge instrument for me and my business growing to where we are today (2019). Your assistance was extremely valuable. You made me aware of multiply tools that I could implement and helped my team see things from the client's point of view. You are a great business consultant and I highly recommend Entrepreneur By Design for anyone that owns a business.

Joseph Heckel, Phoenix, Arizona Broker/Owner of Property Management Real Estate Service

Summary: So if you don’t have a strong plan for marketing your local small business, get to it … it will help you grow. If you are not growing ...you are moving backward because no one stands still.

Just Released: Marketing By Design eCourse

Create a Customized Lead Generation Roadmap That Will Bring in the CASH and GROW Your Business!





