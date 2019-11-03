Why is it important to have a niche market? Entrepreneur by Design offers new Online Training to find yours

Wendy Fedoruk

Establishing a niche market is important to your marketing strategy because it helps you stand out from everyone else.

After completing the Marketing By Design Ecourse, I have a better grasp on how to communicate to my ideal clients which is much more fruitful than the less targeted approach I was using in the past.” — Rebecca G, Financial Planner

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your niche market is also closely related to your ideal client so its important to connect the two. Utilize your knowledge and expertise to help determine who your ideal clients are. The problem that you solve is the answer that your ideal client is looking for. Start by telling your story in a way that others can relate to. When others relate to you, they are more likely to buy from you. They will want to work with you or buy your products because they trust you and believe that you can help them. Your niche market is the people whose ‘exact’ needs will be met through your specific offers.

It’s really important to get crystal clear on who your ideal client is because ultimately your niche market is made up of your ideal clients. To do this, consider your past successes and failures, your work history and educational background, the pain and struggles you’ve experienced, the obstacles you’ve overcome and what you’re passionate about. Once you’ve completed this, you can begin to explore your ideal client profile. Get clear on this person’s emotional pain points and you’ll streamline all marketing efforts by speaking directly to the people you want to reach. The goal is to match your skills with your ideal clients and then you have found your niche market.



Testimonial:

“After completing the Marketing By Design Ecourse, I have a better grasp on how to communicate to my ideal clients which is much more fruitful than the less targeted approach I was using in the past. Committing to the course forced me to carve out time to update my marketing plan. It’s an inspiring ongoing process and I am excited about pursuing new business for the first time in a long time. I had to set aside the time to complete the course but the cost of time and money has been easily re-covered by the new business that was generated.”

Rebecca G, Financial Planner

Getting your niche market clarified will put your business on the path towards a great marketing strategy.

Just Released: Marketing By Design eCourse

Create a Customized Lead Generation Roadmap That Will Bring in the CASH and GROW Your Business!

https://www.entrepreneurbydesignacademy.com/p/marketingbydesign

Marketing By Design eCourse - Niche Marketing



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.