Interactive workshops announced for SMi’s 14th Annual Parallel Trade Conference 2020

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s highly anticipated Parallel Trade Conference is set to return for its 14th year, taking place on 4th-5th February in London. This event is the sole B2B parallel trade conference to provide a platform for industry experts with different perspectives on the practice of parallel trade. The 2020 event will hold a particular place of significance on shortages of medicines, current and ongoing challenges posed by Parallel Trading, potential implications of Brexit and IP exhaustion rights. This two-day agenda offers interested parties to hear presentations from organisations such as: MHRA, Bristows LLC, IQVIA, Covington & Burling, Lisman Legal Life Sciences B.V, University of East Anglia, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and many more Registration is live on the website and a saving of £400 is available for bookings made before 31st October 2019 www.parallel-trade.com/einpr2 With that said, this year’s agenda will also include 2 interactive workshops prior to the conference, commencing on 3rd February. This workshop will focus on Parallel Trade and potential impact of Brexit.The workshop will briefly go over the background on Parallel Trade, products of interest and explore trade across boarders (both ways). There will also be a review for 2020 regarding the stock shortages & FMD challenges faced during 2019.Two pre-conference interactive workshopsWorkshop A: ‘Parallel Trade and Brexit… Where are we now?’ by Tushar Patel, Principal Consultant, Key Pharmaceuticals Ltd covering:• Update strategies for changes from Brexit• Learn from others in the workshop about their experiences and learning (good & bad)• Discover potential gaps and opportunities on offer for Parallel Trade for the futureWorkshop B: ‘Understanding IP, regulatory and competition law issues in pharmaceutical parallel trade’ by John Schmidt, Partner, Antitrust, Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer covering:• Explore in depth how IP, regulatory and competition law can affect parallel trade in the pharmaceutical industry• Provide insight into the potential competition law issues raised by strategies to manage parallel trade, the use of trademark and patent rights to prevent the sale of repackaged parallel imports• Assess how regulatory notifications can be monitored to assess riskFor the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download online. Register at www.parallel-trade.com/einpr2 Parallel Trade Conference 20204th-5th February 2020London, UK#SMiParallel--- ENDS –Contact Information:To sponsor or exhibit, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



