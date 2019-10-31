Smart Business Owner & Investor Seminar
The two events will provide business sellers and buyers with in-depth knowledge how to value a businesses and properly plan an exit or investment strategy.
Topics include:
• Business valuations that withstand negotiation pressures
• What is needed for a valuation and what are key ratios to value a business
• The right professional packages to attract capable, legitimate buyers
• How to qualify investors & sellers and which ones to avoid
• How to obtain a solid offer with the best deal structure for yourself
• What to do with Uncle Sam and what to look for in a closing attorney
The two events will be held at the Renaissance Hotel by Marriott, 80 West Red Oak Lane, West Harrison, NY, 10604 on November 7, 2019, and the Princeton Marriott at Forrestal, 100 College Road East - Princeton, NJ 08540 on November 14, 2019, both at 8:30 am to 12:30pm
(Lunch will be served)
Interested parties should contact Eileen Zengel for registration information or register at www.TransferMyBusiness.com
Achim Neumann
A Neumann & Associates, LLC
732.872.6777
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Closed Business Transactions
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.