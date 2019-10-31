Smart Business Owner & Investor Seminar

The two events will provide business sellers and buyers with in-depth knowledge how to value a businesses and properly plan an exit or investment strategy.

I am truly surprised how many people attended, and how much interest there was.” — Philip Forlenza, Attorney / Partner – Giordano. Halleran & Ciesla

WEST HARRISON, NY, USA, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Neumann & Associates, New Jersey, announced their next two Executive Series seminars “How To Value And Exit Your Business For Maximum Profit”. The two events will provide business sellers and buyers with in-depth knowledge how to value privately held businesses and how to properly plan an exit or investment strategy Topics include: Business valuations that withstand negotiation pressures• What is needed for a valuation and what are key ratios to value a business• The right professional packages to attract capable, legitimate buyers• How to qualify investors & sellers and which ones to avoid• How to obtain a solid offer with the best deal structure for yourself• What to do with Uncle Sam and what to look for in a closing attorneyThe two events will be held at the Renaissance Hotel by Marriott, 80 West Red Oak Lane, West Harrison, NY, 10604 on November 7, 2019, and the Princeton Marriott at Forrestal, 100 College Road East - Princeton, NJ 08540 on November 14, 2019, both at 8:30 am to 12:30pm(Lunch will be served)Interested parties should contact Eileen Zengel for registration information or register at www.TransferMyBusiness.com

