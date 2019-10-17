Sassy City Studio arrives on Etsy

Kicking the cityscape artwork up a notch with this fun Hollywood Throw Pillow Celebrate Mardi Gras with New Orleans Wall Decor Bourbon Street Sassy up any outfit with these cool City Art Totes that make awesome personalized gifts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovers of all things home and personal décor will want to take advantage of the limited time availability of Sassy City Studio’s release of their first signature collection of artisan-made tote bags, throw pillows, notebooks, wall art, and even stationery that features cityscapes of major cities throughout the world. Sassy City Studio has combined their crafting talents and high-quality materials with unique cityscapes from original artworks to create a line of personalized gifts and home decor additions you’ll instantly fall in love with.

The Signature collection is called “Places in Your Heart,” and it’s designed to capture those feelings of awe and wonder that come when you look out across your favorite city and recall special moments shared. According to Sassy’s founder and owner, Pamela Johnston, “Our art captures the essence of the community and it’s connection to those who live, love and laugh there.” This inaugural collection showcases, original city artwork from Chicago, Hollywood, New Orleans, New York, Paris on wall art, pillows, totes and stationery and offers a host of inspired personalization options. Perfect for gift giving or as a memento of shared connections through place.

The founder of the studio, Pamela Johnston, knows a thing or two about the subject. For the past 6 years, her company David Crighton Art Enterprises, brought the cityscape art of David Crighton to his fans in Toronto and the world of e-commerce. She knows first hand about the market for the products she is creating. This new venture provides her with the opportunity to expand into more cities in more countries with more artists.

Based on interest to date, this collection, which is available for a limited time only on Etsy is expected to sell out quickly. To see the collection and learn more about Sassy City Studios, go to https://www.etsy.com/shop/SassyCityStudio.

About Sassy City Studios

Founded by Pamela Johnston, Sassy City Studios is built on the success David Crighton Art Enterprises a six-year venture Pamela started that brought the cityscape art of David Crighton to his fans in Toronto and the world of e-commerce. This new venture provides her with the opportunity to expand into more cities in more countries with more artists.

To learn more about Sassy City Studios contact founder Pamela Johnston at 416-414-6423 or info@sassycitystudio.com. (http://SassyCityStudio.etsy.com)



