People’s Party of Canada North Vancouver Candidate Stops the Perpetuation of Misinformation

PPC North Vancouver PPC Candidate Azmairnin Jadavji

PPC Nominee, Azmarinin Jadavji, responds to questions about the Campaign’s target marketing strategy

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Party of Canada created marketing materials to better inform North Vancouver residents regarding Party platforms of most interest. The material contains a grid that outlines the People’s Party Platform in conjunction with other direct Party competitors. The People’s Party of North Vancouver decided to only include material from opposing Parties that had past and present election influence in the North Vancouver area. The NDP party was not included in the material.“I found when knocking on doors that the majority of residents are frustrated with this election due to the campaigning strategies of certain parties,” stated PPC North Vancouver Candidate, Azmairnin Jadavji. “People on the North Shore are entrepreneurs at heart and not happy with the current taxes or the mentality of the NDP policy, ‘free stuff for everyone’. This NDP policy only seems to aggravate residents further, causing fear that they will bear the ultimate burden. Residents have made it clear to me that the NDP would be the last party they would vote in favour of in this upcoming federal election.”Mr. Jadavji and staff were either going to exclude the Green Party or the NDP on their campaign material to make more room for information based on the Parties with a higher majority of interest from residents. The NDP was ultimately excluded due to the feedback received from the people of North Vancouver. It was in no way, a slight against Mr. Jagmeet Singh and his NDP Party members.The People’s Party of Canada seeks to get its platform in the hands of residents so they can make an informed decision in the upcoming federal election on October 21, 2019.About The People’s Party of CanadaThe People's Party of Canada was formed a few weeks after the resignation of Maxime Bernier on September 14, 2018. Bernier is a former Conservative Party leadership candidate and cabinet minister. In his resignation speech, Bernier stated his reasons for leaving: "I've come to realize this party is too intellectually and morally corrupt to be reformed.''The People’s Party is leading the way in the pursuit of ending corporate welfare and supply management and reducing government intervention in the economy and the lives of Canadians. This recent announcement advances the party’s representation across Canada and means North Vancouverites aren’t just limited in their representation to two viable parties, but now have a third party to rely on for representation of their values.About Azmairnin JadavjiAzmairnin Jadavji is a successful businessman and father. A long-time North Shore resident, Jadavji knows the importance of a strong community and believes in The People’s Party of Canada’s vision to restore the value systems in which Canada and its communities were built upon. A hardworking and determined individual, Jadavji supports the North Vancouver residents’ endeavors to create and protect its idyllic family community and will ensure their voice is heard in Ottawa. Read moreAbout Maxime BernierMaxime Bernier is known as a dependable politician who speaks his mind. A man of ideas, his belief in personal responsibility and freedom is at the heart of his political vision. In his public statements, he expresses those values and his unwavering commitment to reducing the size of government.



