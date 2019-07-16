People’s Party of Canada Nominates North Vancouver Candidate 

PPC North Vancouver PPC Candidate Azmairnin Jadavji

Long-time North Shore Resident and Successful Businessman, Azmairnin Jadavji upholds the PPC Platform in North Vancouver as Nominee

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Party of Canada is proud to announce the candidacy of Azmairnin Jadavji for the North Vancouver riding. This strategic partnership combines The People’s Party of Canada political expertise of party leader, Maxime Bernier with that of Azmairnin Jadavji’s 30-years of business leadership. Together, the PPC and Jadavji offer Canadians across the nation the opportunity to vote for a principled conservative party based on individual freedom, personal responsibility, fairness, and respect.Jadavji will focus his political platform on representing the North Vancouver community making certain their voice is heard in Ottawa on issues ranging from immigration to fiscal responsibility to the environment.“As a father of four children, I am excited at the idea of a brighter future for them, and for all Canadians, with Maxime Bernier and The People’s Party of Canada,” stated PPC North Vancouver Candidate, Azmairnin Jadavji, “we are very excited about this announcement, it means we can combine our interests to help restore Canada to the great nation it once was and can be.”"We are extremely pleased to have Azmairnin as our candidate. He understands the challenges we face as Canadians and appreciates all the opportunities a strong and free Canada has to offer. We look forward to working with him to represent Canadian interests and values in the upcoming federal election." stated Edson Ng, Vice President, PPC North Vancouver EDA.The People's Party of Canada was formed a few weeks after the resignation of Maxime Bernier on September 14, 2018. Bernier, a former Conservative Party leadership candidate and cabinet minister from the Conservative Party of Canada. In his resignation speech, Bernier stated his reasons for leaving: "I've come to realize this party is too intellectually and morally corrupt to be reformed.''The People’s Party is leading the way in the pursuit of ending corporate welfare and supply management and reducing government intervention in the economy and the lives of Canadians. This recent announcement advances the party’s representation across Canada and means North Vancouverites aren’t just limited in their representation to two viable parties, but now have a third party to rely on for representation of their values.About Azmairnin JadavjiMr. Azmairnin Jadavji is an advocate for restorative justice, an entrepreneur and founder of a successful legal services company with a 30-year history of continuous growth. His experience in campaigning locally and nationally around legislative amendments has made Mr. Jadavji a known leader in his community and on a national level. Since 1989, Mr. Jadavji has created better access to justice and education surrounding criminal reform in communities across Canada and in the US. AllCleared and Lift the Burden Canada are just two examples of Mr. Jadavji’s dedication to helping people understand their rights as individuals and having access to the tools to start fresh. As an active member in the community, Mr. Jadavji fosters Canada’s identity, diversity, and success as an executive of the Canadian Club of Vancouver. A proud father of four children, Mr. Jadavji is a hands-on parent - volunteering his time in and out of the classroom. Politically, Mr. Jadavji shares the common principles of the People’s Party of Canada of personal responsibility, liberty, and an unwavering commitment to speak on behalf of all Canadians. A hardworking and determined individual, Jadavji supports the North Vancouver residents’ endeavors to create and protect its idyllic family community and will ensure their voice is heard in Ottawa. Read more About The People’s Party of CanadaThe People's Party of Canada was launched by Maxime Bernier on September 14, 2018, and was officially recognized by Elections Canada on January 18, 2019.About Maxime BernierMaxime Bernier is known as a dependable politician who speaks his mind. A man of ideas, his belief in personal responsibility and freedom is at the heart of his political vision. In his public statements, he expresses those values and his unwavering commitment to reducing the size of government.



