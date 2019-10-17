Scientology Information Center: Where over 47,000 Visitors Got Answers to their Questions on Scientology

The Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater hosts on-demand showings such as "Inside Flag" on Scientology Network TV.

The first principle of Scientology, in the words of its founder, L. Ron Hubbard is, ‘Nothing in Scientology is true for you unless you have observed it and it is true according to your observation.’” — Amber Skjelset, manager Scientology Information Center

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scientology Information Center announced that as of October 3rd, 47,000 visitors came through its doors to learn about Scientology and its world-wide scope. Guests have visited from over 40 countries including nations as far as Norway and Saudi Arabia. The Center is located in downtown Clearwater at 500 Cleveland Street.



“It’s no surprise the strong interest in Scientology with its beautiful spiritual headquarters in Clearwater,” said Amber Skjelset, the Center’s manager. “Scientology is talked about everywhere. It’s in the news, it’s on the internet - but still they have questions. We answer their questions at the Scientology Information Center.

The Scientology Information Center opened on July 11, 2015 located in the historic Clearwater Building, once the site of one of Clearwater’s oldest banks. The Information Center now provides a wealth of knowledge, on every aspect of Scientology. With over 400 videos, informational panels and 16 biographical books about the life and legacy of Scientology’s founder,Mr. L. Ron Hubbard. Also, since March 2018, the Center houses the brand new Scientology TV Network which is also available on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV, and ROKU.



“The purpose of the center is pretty simple. It’s not here to preach or convince people. It’s simply here to show the community what is Scientology," said Skjelset. “The first principle of Scientology, in the words of its founder, L. Ron Hubbard is, ‘Nothing in Scientology is true for you unless you have observed it and it is true according to your observation.’”



The Center also provides talks for college religious studies classes on field trips as part of their research into “new and emerging religions.” It also hosts cultural music events providing a platform for new talent to gain exposure and helping to foster community involvement.

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances, and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV, and ROKU.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.