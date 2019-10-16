Nakibul Ghani Ahsan and Jung Ching Hsiau at the Louvre Paris.

Art of Nakibul Ghani Ahsan Art of Jung Ching Hsiau

PARIS, FRANCE, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The French art market has been one of the most important art markets worldwide for ages.Artists like Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, Marc Chagall, Modigliani had their studios in Paris and created their works in the fascination of Paris.The French art market, especially in Paris, attracts international art collectors. The biggest art fair in France, "Fiac", takes place in October. During this time, other art fairs in Paris attract art collectors and art lovers magically. The PAKS Gallery from Austria presents selected artists from many countries in the Carrousel du Louvre.„Contemporary art is one of the strongest internal expressions and also serves as a barometer of mood in a modern society. In times of social change, political differences of opinion and digitization, the importance of artistic freedom of expression as well as the artistic perspective of society with all its characteristics is increasing. Therefore, it was important for me to show a wide range of art from many countries in this exhibition“ - says director of PAKS Gallery Heinz Playner. For the exhibition at the contemporary art fair in the Carrousel du Louvre, he has selected from among thousands of artists around the world 48 artists and will be showing their art from 18 to 20 October at the Louvre in Paris.One of the selected artists for the exhibition is Nakibul Ghani Ahsan from the USA. His characteristic works of art, which bind him especially to his country of origin India and thus get a very interesting expression, will be on display in the Paris Louvre. His life journey took him from India through London to New York. Today, Nakibul Ghani Ahsan lives and paints in his studio in New York and is present worldwide with his art.Kaligraphs by JungChing Hsiau from Taiwan were also selected. His works of art are a form of communication between the sheet and the hand expressing his inner world. Despite the minimalist concept, the works seem fascinating and limitless. His works have been shown in many international exhibitions from Shanghai, Beijing to Fine Art Biennale Basel and can now be seen and bought at the art fair in Carrousel du Louvre.The exhibition will be shown at booth D1 / PAKS Gallery at the contemporary art fair in the Carrousel du Louvre Paris from 18 to 20 October 2019.



