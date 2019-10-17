Buy Lenovo Tablets, Desktops, Notebooks from Minnesota IT Contract Holder Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech, headquartered in Greater Minneapolis since 1998, is offering leading-edge Lenovo technology products for buyers in the Minnesota State System.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, U.S., October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, headquartered in Greater Minneapolis since 1998, is offering a range of leading-edge Lenovo technology products for buyers in the Minnesota State System (contract no. 160318). The company is also a Lenovo Authorized Service Provider (ASP).

Nor-Tech has been providing a full line of Lenovo products for more than two decades to organizations across the U.S.; with a focus on developing trusted partnerships with Minnesota schools and organizations.

To achieve Lenovo ASP status, Nor-Tech’s service engineers had to accomplish the following:

• CompTIA A+ certification

• A first time fix rate of at least 90%

• Satisfy Lenovo’s rigorous requirements for training

The ASP status is a significant efficiency benefit for current and future Minnesota clients who can now have their technology serviced in-state and take advantage of onsite service and an industry-leading “no wait-time support” guarantee.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “We have a strong relationship with Lenovo and are excited about working alongside them on this Minnesota Contract. Lenovo does an excellent job keeping us up-to-date on the latest, best products for our clients. This allows us to thoughtfully recommend and provide the right solution for each client’s individual needs. Because we are an ASP, our clients don’t need to hunt around for Lenovo service when they need it. All it takes is a single call to Nor-Tech.”

Lenovo products are extremely durable, reliable, and performance-focused; maximizing productivity in stationary and mobile environments. Features include high-end processing and graphics, cutting-edge touchscreen technology, pen support and outstanding battery life.

To find out more and see specs and prices for ThinkPad and ThinkCentre offerings, visit: https://www.nor-tech.com/minnesota-state-contract/lenovo

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of MIT Technology Review’s Global Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.





