Expertly Engineered HPC Clusters and Workstations Integrated with Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., October 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, one of the leading complete HPC solution providers, announced robust sales of clusters and workstations integrated with Intel 2nd Generation Xeon Scalable Processors (Cascade Lake/CLX).

Koi Computers’ Federal Business Development Manager Ms. Catherine Ho said, “We have been integrating these powerful processors into HPC clusters and workstations since the products were introduced in April. These processors have been delivering outstanding performance for our public and private sector clients. The response has been very positive.”

The 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors’ advanced performance represents a new class of processors, designed for the most demanding data workloads. Compared with first generation processors (Skylake), these processors deliver higher performance, improved memory bandwidth, Intel Optane DC persistent memory and the introduction of Intel Deep Learning Boost featuring Vector Neural Network Instructions (VNNI).

The Intel Xeon Processor Scalable family provides the foundation for a powerful data center platform. Disruptive by design, this innovative processor sets a new level of platform convergence and capability across compute, storage, memory, network and security. Organizations can now deploy their most demanding digital initiatives with a feature-rich, highly versatile platform. Key features include:

• Intel Deep Learning Boost: This accelerates AI/deep learning/vision workloads up to 14X the inference throughput performance over previous generation processors.

• Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory: Speed workloads and time-to-insight for affordable, persistent and large memory.

• Intel QuickAssist Technology (Intel QAT) Integration: Data compression and cryptography acceleration frees the host processor and enhances data transport and protection across server, storage, network and VM migration. Intel QAT is integrated into the chipset.

• Intel Resource Director Technology for Determinism: Extend Quality of Service (QoS) with memory bandwidth allocation.

“We are recommending Cascade Lake processors for many reasons, mainly because of measurable performance gains over Skylake and Intel’s reputation for excellence,” Ms. Ho added. “Our clients are using them successfully for applications such as AI and quantum-level computing.”

For more information visit: https://koicomputers.com/xeonscalable/2nd-generation.

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



