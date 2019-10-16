Sean James, Acclaimed Celebrity Hair Stylist, Debuts Beach Blvd, New Unisex Hair Product Line

Beach Blvd, New Unisex Hair Product Line Sean James, Celebrity Hair Stylist Sean James working the Emilio Pucci show

The inspiring new product is anticipated to be released in 2020.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist Sean James, whose shows include AMC’s “Talking Dead," NBC’s “The Wall,” recent Emmy Nominee “Schitts Creek,” as well as currently doing press for Lionsgate’s “Knives Out,” is about to embark on his latest creation, an environmentally friendly unisex HAIR product line called “BEACH BLVD.”



WHAT IS BEACH BLD?

Influenced by his life living in the beach cities on the Sunshine Coast of Australia, Venice, California, and years as head of education at Fred Segal Santa Monica, combined with a career in Hollywood and years of New York fashion weeks, BEACH BLVD is finally ready to spring to life.

The product line’s ingredients are free of sulphate, silicon, paraben, petroleum, and gluten, as well as being safe for body, scalp, and hair. The inspiring new product is anticipated to be released in 2020.



WHERE CAN I GET BEACH BLVD?

The new product will be available at the Matthew Preece hair salon, along with other retail stores, including Amazon and other online retailers.



WHO IS THE TARGET CUSTOMER?

Anyone with hair can use BEACH BLVD’s matte paste or spray.



IS BEACH BLD THE BEST BEACH SPRAY FOR BEACHY WAVES?

Yes, the beach spray is curl enhancing, and has a unisex fragrance of essential oils, helping to infuse the hair with moisture, and support a full-bodied wave. BEACH BLVD’s arrival is highly anticipated. Many are looking forward to its ground-breaking arrival in 2020.



A man of many talents, Sean James first came to America via Australia because of his talents as a wig maker. He has since become an educator in cutting and color for L'Oreal, Redken, and Phyto Universe; styled numerous fashion shows during fashion weeks in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York including: Balmain, Gucci, Vivienne Westwood, Dolce and Gabanna, Valentino, and Burberry; has worked on Oscar nominated films and is a two time local 706 award nominee.

He is an expert panelist trusted in reviewing products and can be seen on Style Network’s “How Do I Look?”. Sean is also involved heavily in giving back and donating his time for worthy causes putting together hair and make-up teams, most recently for “Women in film Prop 8 " the play, and Rufus Wainwrights "Christmas 101” for sarcoma research. Sean's accomplishments and celebrity clientele reach far but don't detour him from sharing his passion for hair with his regular salon clientele. As he says, "Living the Dream!"

List of regular clients include: Jamie Lee Curtis, Kloe Kardashian, Kim Kourtney, Dylan Sprouse, Chris Hardwick, Al Yankovich, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Phil Keoghan, Eugene Levy, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Teddy Thompson, Rufus Wainwright, Chris Stills, and many others.

Sean James is the recent winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award for- “Best Hair Stylist- 2019”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.



